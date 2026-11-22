The European Union and Indonesia signed two agreements on trade and investment protection in Brussels on Saturday. Anticipated duty reductions do not yet apply. The parties must complete their internal procedures, while the current European customs preferences will end for Indonesia on 1 January 2027.

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The European Union and Indonesia signed two agreements in Brussels on Saturday 21 November 2026. The first provides for a gradual reduction of tariffs and wider market access. The second sets out guarantees for investments. The signature does not activate these guarantees or new tariffs. It comes a few weeks away from Indonesia’s exit from the European preferential scheme, scheduled for 1 January 2027.

EU and Indonesia: two separate texts

EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič and Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or CEPA. Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesian Minister for Economic Coordination, has signed for his country the Investment Protection Agreement, or IPA. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, attended the two signatures. Negotiations started in 2016 and ended on 23 September 2025.

CEPA sets market access conditions. IPA protects covered investments against discrimination and expropriation without compensation. It preserves the right of both parties to regulate in the public interest, in particular for health or the environment. It provides for the settlement of disputes between the parties and voluntary investor-State mediation. A separate investor-State dispute settlement mechanism remains to be negotiated.

Tariffs to be reduced in stages

The Council of the European Union believes that liberalisation can cover 98.5% of tariff lines once CEPA is fully implemented. This figure refers to customs categories, not a uniform reduction in duties or the share of zero-rated goods on the day of start-up. For some European automotive exports, Indonesian tariffs can reach 50%. The timetable provides for a large part of their deletion over five years.

At the entry into the European market, Jakarta highlights outlets for textiles and footwear. Companies will only benefit from preferences if the products comply with CEPA rules of origin. The Union has also excluded from liberalisation certain sensitive products, including rice, sugar and ethanol. Other products remain subject to tariff quotas.

In 2025, trade in goods reached EUR 28.9 billion. The Union imported EUR 18.7 billion of Indonesian goods and exported EUR 10.2 billion. The EUR 9.3 billion in service exchanges published by the Commission concern another year, 2024.

1 January sets the end of a scheme, not the beginning of the next one

The EU Council authorised the signing and provisional application of the two agreements on 18 November. This green light does not apply. Brussels and Jakarta must notify each other of the completion of the necessary internal procedures. Council decisions provide for a provisional start on the first day of the month following each text. The date should be published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

For the final conclusion, both texts still have to be approved by the European Parliament before the Council’s decision. Indonesia must also lead its ratification. The Commission considers that the signed investment protection agreement falls within the exclusive competence of the Union, without a separate stage of national ratification in the 27 Member States.

1 January 2027 is already laid down by a European regulation for the withdrawal of Indonesia from the generalized system of preferences. This deadline applies to products which still benefit from reduced tariffs. Jakarta is intended for provisional application in January, but the signature of 21 November does not fix the date. The next milestone for importers will be the publication of this date and the schedule for each product.

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