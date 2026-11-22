Ain and Jura go on an orange rain-flood watch this Sunday at 4 pm Paris time. The heavy rains will continue in the night. In Pas-de-Calais, the Canche remains orange for floods, according to Vigicrues. Here are the areas concerned and the precautions to take before you move.

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Météo-France has placed the Ain and the Jura in orange vigilance for rain-flooding in its bulletin of 6 am on Sunday 22 November. Heavy rains are expected from 4 p.m. on Monday morning. In the Pas-de-Calais, orange vigilance concerns another risk: the spills of the Canche.

In Ain and Jura, the risk increases from 4 p.m

Ain joins the Jura at the orange level for rain-flooding. The episode is expected Sunday from 4 p.m., Paris time, and will continue in the night. It is not an orange snow-verglas vigilance, although part of the precipitation may fall in the form of snow on the reliefs of Haut-Jura.

Continuous rains are forecast on the Jura massif, with a risk of runoff and localized overflows. In Ain, the departmental bulletin targets the eastern part of the department, including the Indian Jura, Bugey and Revermont. Weather-France forecasts 70 to 90 mm of precipitation on the relief of the Haut-Jura, up to 100 mm in places, and 60 to 80 mm on the plateaus. These values are forecasts for the episode, not measurements already recorded. Before a trip scheduled at the end of the day or at night, check the bulletin of your municipality and the condition of the roads.

In Pas-de-Calais, the Canche remains in orange

The Vigicrues des Bassins du Nord newsletter aired at 5:59 am on Sunday keeps the Canche orange. The service reports significant overflows and still high levels. In Brimeux, the bulletin indicates a level that stabilizes around 2.06 metres, a local measure that does not describe the situation of all the riparian municipalities.

What to check before taking the road

Météo-France recommends limiting movement in the areas concerned, moving away from watercourses and low points, and never embarking on a water-covered road, even if it seems shallow. Respect the closures and deviations displayed. For Ain and Jura, follow the Météo-France vigilance updates; in Pas-de-Calais, check also the local Vigicrues bulletin and prefecture instructions.

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