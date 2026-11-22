Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, according to the FIA provisional ranking. Both McLarens follow within two seconds. Pierre Gasly finished fifth with Alpine, while Isack Hadjar finished fourteenth after damaging his front wing in the race.

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Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 21, ahead of two McLarens from Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The Red Bull pilot closed the 50 laps in 1:27:39:624. Norris finished at 0.639 seconds and Piastri at 1.529 seconds, according to the provisional ranking published by the commissioners of the International Automobile Federation.

Piastri returns from 17th place in Las Vegas

Verstappen took the lead after the five-seat penalty imposed on Kimi Antonelli, author of the best qualifying time. The Italian, relegated to sixth place on the grid after a change of powertrain element, still played first place at the end of the race. He finished fourth.

George Russell took the lead in the second round, before Verstappen returned. The security car intervened after the collision between Sergio Pérez and Rafael Câmara. The race resumed in the 25th lap, with the Red Bull still leading. Verstappen and George Russell exchanged their heads several times before the McLarens returned to contact. Norris doubled Russell in the 34th lap and briefly led his turn. Verstappen took first place. Russell blocked his wheels trying to get past Antonelli in lap 48 and finished ninth. Piastri took third place in the race after taking 17th place following a penalty on the grid.

Gasly fifth, Hadjar fourteenth

Pierre Gasly finished fifth in front of his team-mate Alpine Franco Colapinto. Fourth, Isack Hadjar played the first place before damaging his front wing. The Frenchman finished 14th. The order of arrival quoted is that of the provisional ranking of the FIA. The next Grand Prix is scheduled for 27-29 November in Qatar, before the final in Abu Dhabi.

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