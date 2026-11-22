Prices, rents and family wealth do not weigh equally on young Europeans. The data distinguish between purchase costs, lack of space and departure from the parental home. This decryption explains the indicators, their limits and the differences between countries, without reducing each individual situation to a single European average.

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European housing is not simply about rising prices. It also separates those who already have a good from those who have to finance their first installation. The data published by Eurostat on 9 November 2026 shed light on this difficulty: in 2025, the ratio between real estate prices and household incomes exceeded its 2015 level in the European Union by 6.8%. However, the starting conditions remain very different depending on the country, employment and family resources.

This average does not mean that a dwelling costs 6.8% more than the salary of a young person. The indicator compares price developments with per capita disposable income. It measures a time lag, not the number of years of salary needed to buy. National disparities also prevent a uniform opposition between an established and an excluded generation.

Prices that move away from income

Between 2015 and 2025, the real estate price-to-income ratio increased in 17 Member States and decreased in another 10. Portugal recorded the largest increase, at 60.8%, compared to the Netherlands, at 34.3%. On the other hand, this ratio declines notably in Romania and Finland.

This ranking calls for caution: it describes developments, not a list of the least expensive countries. A decreasing ratio does not guarantee a housing available near a job or an accessible credit.

The numbers of 2026 extend the pressure. In the second quarter, EU real estate prices rose by 4.7% over one year. Rents increased by 3%. Over one quarter, increases were 1.2% and 0.7% respectively.

For households, therefore, buying and renting are not two equally protected exits. The acquisition price determines part of the financing needed. The rent collects a fraction of the income each month, which can no longer be spared. These European indicators, however, do not replace an individual budget: the amount of the contribution, loan conditions, charges and localisation remain decisive.

Housing for young Europeans: lack of space

The difficulty also appears in the conditions of occupation. In 2025, 26.9% of people aged 15-29 were living in overcrowded housing in the European Union. The proportion of the population as a whole was 16.8%.

Eurostat does not here measure an impression of promiscuity. The calculation takes into account the number of rooms and the composition of the household, in particular the age of the children and the presence of couples. This indicator therefore describes a space constraint, different from the price paid.

Geographical differences are considerable. Overcrowding affected 60.4% of young people in Romania and 54.9% in Latvia, compared with 3.5% in Cyprus. It also declines with age in European youth: 30.1% for the 15-19 age group, compared with 21.8% for the 25-29 age group.

These differences call for a distinction between situations. A teenager living with his parents, a co-location student and a young couple are not looking for the same accommodation. The same national percentage does not describe their respective constraints.

Leaving home does not mean buying

In 2025, the estimated age of leaving the parental home was 26.3 years in the Union, compared with 26.2 years in 2024. He has remained close to 26 years since 2002. The series therefore does not allow us to say that residential autonomy falls sharply everywhere.

Differences between countries remain strong. This age exceeds 30 years in Croatia, Greece, Slovakia, Spain and Italy. It is around 21-22 years old in Finland and Denmark.

The indicator is an estimate based on cohabitation with parents. It is neither the age of the first purchase nor the final installation date. Leaving can mean renting alone, sharing an apartment or joining a spouse.

Employment also counts. Eurostat notes that several countries with earlier departures have an employment rate of 20–29 years above the European average. This finding describes an association. It does not allow all differences to be attributed to wages alone, regardless of education, public policies or family habits.

A fracture between young people too

Intergenerational opposition is not enough to understand access to property. Two people of the same age and with close incomes may have different purchasing capacities.

The OECD’s work shows the role of parenting. A family helper may be a contribution, facilitate access to a loan or take the form of a transfer. When prices rise, these resources can make it possible to purchase that current income would not finance alone.

The real estate assets thus distinguish households within the same generation. The difficulty is not only between young people and the elderly. It also separates those who can mobilize family support from those who must make up their savings in full.

This reading avoids another shortcut: owning a dwelling does not mean having a high income or abundant liquidity. Conversely, being a tenant is not enough to characterize a precarious situation. The stability of the lease, the total cost and the quality of the housing must also be considered.

Aid must meet a real offer

The Youth Wiki comparative study published in March 2026 examines youth housing policies in 34 European countries. She highlighted several obstacles: inadequate social housing, limited affordability and reduced financial resources.

The institutional summary published in June notes that less than half of the countries studied propose rental measures specifically for young people. It also stresses territorial differences. Large cities combine high costs, while some rural areas have housing but insufficient services.

For students and assets considering European mobility, the concrete question therefore exceeds the average national price. Housing that is compatible with the place of study or work, transport and the available budget must be available. A theoretical aid does not solve an absence of offer; cheaper housing does not replace an accessible job.

Illustration: Residential building in Florence, 16 May 2006. Photograph archive without indication of the situation of the inhabitants. Vladimir Menkov / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 3.0; Libnanews dressing under the same license.

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