Vår Energi has concluded an agreement to take over the Norwegian activities of ConocoPhillips and an interest in a British oil terminal. The groups estimate the transaction at $4.425 billion, but the expected net payment is significantly lower. The transfer remains subject to authorization, for an expected closure in early 2027.

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Vår Energi announced on Monday 23 November an agreement to resume the Norwegian activities of ConocoPhillips and a stake in a British oil terminal. The reference value is $4.425 billion, but both groups estimate the net cash amount at closing at approximately $2.5 billion. In particular, implementation depends on a green light from the Norwegian Ministry of Energy.

What Vår Energi resumes in the North Sea

The scope covers two companies of ConocoPhillips: its Norwegian subsidiary and the one holding its stake in the Teesside terminal in the United Kingdom. At the heart of the Norwegian portfolio is Ekofisk, still operated by ConocoPhillips according to the Norwegian Offshore Business Directorate. The test production of this deposit began in 1971 and regular operation in 1972.

Vår Energi would take the role of operator in the large Ekofisk set, not the exclusive ownership of the fields concerned. The portfolio includes holdings in 13 production fields, depending on the purchaser. In 2025, ConocoPhillips produced approximately 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This figure describes the activity sold: it does not correspond to an increase in production announced for the European market.

In the United Kingdom, the operation involved ConocoPhillips’ 40.25 % stake in the Teesside oil terminal and its operator role. As a result, the change relates to rights in deposits and the operation of facilities already used to evacuate and receive oil. The seller states that the transaction also includes the dismantling obligations associated with the transferred assets.

Why 4,425 billion will not be paid to the fence

The figure of 4.425 billion is the value chosen for the agreement on 1 January 2026, its economic reference date. It is used to calculate the price and does not mean that the transfer of ownership has already taken place. ConocoPhillips estimates the agreed adjustments to about $500 million, bringing the expected total to some $3.9 billion.

The latter amount includes approximately $1.4 billion in tax related to fiscal year 2026, payable in the first half of 2027. The seller therefore expects some $2.5 billion in net cash proceeds. The purchaser shall give the same order of magnitude for the payment at the close, taking into account in particular the flows generated by the transferred activity since the reference date and the usual adjustments. These assessments remain provisional until the operation is completed.

A new size that depends on two operations

Vår Energi has a production target of more than 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the mid-2020s. This is a group objective, not a production commitment for the ConocoPhillips portfolio alone. The size comparisons presented by the purchaser also include its separately announced reconciliation with BlueNord.

Both groups target the end of the first quarter of 2027 to complete the divestiture. The agreement already modifies their investment and disposal plans, but does not change the registered operator of Ekofisk or the volumes actually delivered. The next step is to obtain regulatory and government approvals.

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