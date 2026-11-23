The Chinese campaign announced on September 30, 2026 targets false identities in short videos. The advice of the FBI and Cybermalveillance helps distinguish a synthetic image, a seller and a verifiable transaction, without assuming any victims in Lebanon.

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In China, a campaign targets false identities

On 30 September 2026, the Chinese Cyberspace Administration announced a two-month campaign against false identities in short videos. Its perimeter is beyond the avatars. It includes people who simulate poverty, illness or professional qualification, as well as false recommendations of personalities produced with AI.

The authority asks the platforms to monitor the accounts and the dissemination of these content. It states that a label « generated by AI » or « fiction » does not exempt compliance with other obligations. It also covers serial production and distribution by several accounts. These are announced measures, not proof that all the content concerned has disappeared.

This distinction is essential for the user: knowing that a face is artificial does not say who cashes the money, whether the product will be delivered or whether the reported distress exists. The identification of the seller remains a separate question of image identification.

Video is not enough to authenticate an interlocutor

The problem is not limited to a Chinese format. In a December 3, 2024 alert, the FBI describes the use of synthetic texts, photos, voices and videos in financial fraud. He cites false sentimental profiles, calls imitating a loved one in difficulty and images intended to solicit donations for false charities.

The agency also points out that videos can be used to « proof » that an online contact is real. It recommends that identity be verified by another channel, for example by calling an organization to a search number independently. For relatives, an agreed word may supplement this verification. These tips do not mean that any artificial video is illegal: the alert explicitly distinguishes synthetic content from its fraudulent use.

Check transaction, not just face

Cybermalveillance’s French recommendations, updated on October 5, 2026 for sales between individuals, offer a concrete method. Before paying, the seller’s history, delivery terms, payment terms and remedies offered by the platform must be examined. A quick invitation to pursue on an external courier deserves special vigilance.

The scheme also recommends that proof of payment or dispatch be checked directly with the services concerned. A message similar to that of a carrier or payment provider is not an independent confirmation. Similarly, the existence of an integrated payment system does not automatically guarantee each purchase: its protection conditions must be read.

In a video based on compassion, three checks remain distinct: is history established, who actually sells, and what does the buyer receive? A product can be delivered without the story being true. Conversely, a moving story does not prove the seller’s identity or the destination of the money. Separate these questions avoid asking an image, however convincing, to certify an entire transaction.

Illustration: Laptop displaying code, Libnanews archive of unestablished date. No avatar cited, seller or victim appears in this photograph. Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos.

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