TotalEnergys has signed a new agreement with Continental Resources in U.S. natural gas. The group expects a net production supplement of 150 million standard cubic feet per day by 2032. It does not specify the price of the transaction or the share acquired in the assets.

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TotalEnergy announced Monday, November 23, a new agreement with Continental Resources to take stakes in U.S. natural gas production assets. The French group estimates that the operation would add about 150 million standard cubic feet per day to its net production in the United States by 2032. This figure is a projection, not a volume delivered today.

A new agreement separate from 2025

Continental Resources is the US partner and operator of the region, according to TotalEnergys. The new communiqué does not specify the price of the transaction, the percentage of holdings or the assets concerned in detail. It does not present the agreement as a transfer of the conduct of operations to TotalEnergys.

The groups had already announced in September 2025 an agreement on a 49% stake in assets in the Anadarko Basin, Oklahoma, owned and operated by Continental. This percentage refers to the 2025 contract. Nothing in the Monday announcement makes it possible to apply it to the new transaction. The French group also operates assets in Barnett, which it includes in its projection for the United States.

Net production and LNG exports measure two different things

TotalEnergy targets approximately 850 million standard cubic feet per day of net gas production in the United States from 2032. The 150 million expected from the agreement are part of this total projection; They don’t add to it a second time. Net production here refers to the group’s share in its assets, not the gross production of all the sites concerned.

The group included this agreement in a strategy linking gas extraction to the sale of liquefied natural gas. The U.S. energy administration distinguishes these steps: before gas can be exported in liquid form, it must pass through liquefaction facilities. The announcement does not create liquefaction capacity and does not assign any future volume of this contract to a destination. It therefore does not make it possible to announce additional deliveries to Europe or a fall in gas prices for households.

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