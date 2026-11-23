Camila Nebbia’s project at Jazzfest Berlin 2026 connects music, films and memories of her great grandfather from Lebanon to Argentina.

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Camila Nebbia, an Argentine saxophonist and composer based in Berlin, placed a Lebanese family history at the centre of a large-scale project. He was part of the Jazzfest Berlin programme of 30 October 2026, and he was part of the unpublished memoirs of his great grandfather Abraham Breide, who had left Lebanon for Argentina. It is therefore not a forthcoming concert announcement, but rather a clarification of this artistic approach.

A family memory, several languages

The presentation of the festival brings this old departure closer to the migration route from Nebbia to Europe. The music dialogues with family images shot in 8 and 16 mm, as well as with films that she painted and worked with acid. Andro Manzoni participates in the visual dimension of the project. The program announced ten musicians, including Kit Downes, Lesley Mok and Ludwig Wandinger.

The Lebanese link here is based on a story transmitted in the family, not on a claim to represent the entire diaspora. The presentation documents do not specify the original village of Breide or the date of its departure. Nor are they an account of representation.

From saxophone to cinema

Born in Buenos Aires, Nebbia presents a practice that goes beyond the only instrument: improvisation, composition, visual arts and programming alongside. His training course combines classical saxophone with Astor Piazzolla conservatory, jazz with Manuel de Falla conservatory and cinema with Universidad del Cine. The latter part gives a concrete context to the place of film in his work.

Its activity also involves the creation of collective spaces. She is associated with Guillotina in Buenos Aires and Disfigured Rivers in Berlin, two concert platforms, and co-founded the label Lilailaila with Maria Grand and Marta Sánchez. These initiatives place her family project in a continuous practice of collaboration, rather than in an isolated tribute.

A project in Berlin dialogue

In its press release of 10 September 2026, Jazzfest presented Nebbia among the artists established in Berlin whose routes link several continents and musical languages. The edition, organised from 29 October to 1 November, brought together in its programme twenty-four formations and several world creations. Breide’s memory was thus included in a festival explicitly devoted to artistic circulations and issues of belonging.

Illustration: detail of a saxophone photographed in 2022. This generic image does not represent Camila Nebbia, her instrument, nor the Berlin concert. Photo: Caique Araujo / Pexels.

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