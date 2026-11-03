US farmers: aid against diesel costs

U.S. agricultural aid of $8 billion could offset much of the fuel surcharge, according to the Kansas City Fed. However, payments will depend on the scale by culture. Expenditure remains uneven between farms, while fertilizers add additional pressure to producer budgets.

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The $8 billion announced by Washington to support farmers could cover much of the increase in fuel spending in 2026. This estimate, published on November 2 by the Kansas City Federal Reserve, covers the area as a whole.

An envelope compared to the sector’s expenditure

In his note, economist Ty Kreitman compares the Harvest Fuel Relief programme to the previous year’s agricultural costs. It is equivalent to a 50% increase in total fuel and oil expenditures, or 80% of diesel expenditures alone. These percentages measure the size of the envelope: these are not refund rates promised to producers.

The Fed reports that diesel prices were about 75% higher in October than in the previous year. It therefore considers that the aid could absorb a substantial part of the additional cost.

A calculation based on modelled losses

The US Ministry of Agriculture, USDA, announced the program on October 19, 2026, with Donald Trump and the Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. The Farm Service Agency must administer these exceptional payments, authorized under the Commodity Credit Corporation.

According to this press release, the calculation will use reported sown areas, estimates of production costs and national yields and reference prices. It must cover part of the modelled losses of the 2026 season. The device is therefore not limited to the reimbursement of individual diesel bills.

USDA plans to publish the crop-based scales under Title I of agricultural legislation in November. A separate method must be specified at a later stage for other eligible productions. The amount announced is not yet sufficient to quantify the support granted to a given holding.

Fertilizers also add to the bill

In its forecast of September 3, 2026, USDA’s economic research department estimated agricultural production expenditures at $492.8 billion for the year, an increase of 4.5 per cent in current value. Fuels and oils were expected to represent $4.8 billion in additional expenditures. Fertilizers, lime and amendments added 5.3 billion. These are projections, prior to the announcement of Harvest Fuel Relief, and not a balance sheet of actual expenditures.

The differences between cultures are significant. An analysis published on 6 October by the Agricultural Division of Arkansas University estimates the additional costs of diesel and diurnals for five field crops in the state at $343.18 million. The authors link these tensions to the disruptions of shipping in the Middle East.

Their estimate compares the prices observed with the initial budgetary assumptions. It results in an additional $119 per acre for rice, compared with about $34 per acre for soybeans. The calculation does not attribute a dry load to soya or peanuts, two legumes. These results concern Arkansas and cannot be extended to all American farms. They show why substantial aid at the national level can alleviate the burden on producers very differently.

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