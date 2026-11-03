Aramco: delivery reliability drops in the third quarter

Aramco’s delivery reliability was 97.8% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 99.9% a year earlier. Production dates back to the previous quarter. The group recognizes disturbances on its East-West pipeline and is preparing an extension, still at the study stage, without an announced schedule of service.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Aramco presents, on November 3, 2026, a contrasting balance of its ability to deliver. Oil production dates back to the third quarter, but its supply reliability indicator fell to 97.8%. The Saudi group highlights its pipelines, stocks and repair teams. It also specifies to work on an extension of the East-West axis. The extension remains at the stage of preliminary engineering.

Aramco has lower reliability than 2025

In its report published on November 3, 2026, Aramco figures the reliability of supplies at 97.8%, compared with 98.4% in the previous quarter and 99.9% one year earlier. This indicator is included in the section on downstream activities of the group. It is deteriorating despite continued deliveries.

The indicator follows a precise definition. Aramco reports volumes shipped or delivered within 24 hours of the scheduled schedule to the promised volumes. Delays related to items under its control penalize the result. Those coming from external conditions, such as adverse weather, do not penalize him.

This percentage measures compliance with delivery times. Export volumes and the rate of use of pipelines are covered by other indicators.

Published indicator T3 2026 T2 2026 T3 2025 Reliability of supplies 97.8 % 98.4 % 99.9% Total oil production, million barrels oil equivalent per day 11.0 9.5 13.3 Adjusted net income, billions of dollars 31.2 33.4 28.6

Total production includes oil and gas converted into oil equivalent. Its perimeter exceeds the only crude exports.

Resumption of volumes, with no return to previous level

Total production reached 11 million barrels of oil equivalent per day between July and September. It exceeded 9.5 million in the second quarter, but remained below 13.3 million in the third quarter 2025. The annual comparison and the quarterly comparison thus reveal two different movements.

Financially, adjusted net income reached $31.2 billion, compared to $28.6 billion a year earlier. The adjusted operating result of downstream activities, which includes refining, is increasing significantly. Aramco attributes this increase to better refining margins.

These adjusted amounts are complementary indicators defined by the company, separate from standard accounting measures.

East-West axis also experienced disturbances

Aramco recognizes interruptions on its East-West pipeline during the quarter. The group claims to have quickly restored the loads in the west of the kingdom thanks to the configuration of the network into several pipes. It combines this recovery with its storage facilities and logistics capabilities.

Extensions studied, not yet additional flows

The presentation to investors on 3 November distinguishes several projects. Aramco seeks to increase the volume of existing infrastructure. The group also evaluates alternative routes via its main gas network. He finally mentioned a preliminary engineering to increase the capacity of the East-West pipeline.

Preliminary engineering is preparing a possible extension. Additional capacity and date of commissioning remain to be specified.

The group is also examining additional storage capacity abroad, near export markets and routes. Storage completes the transport routes by bringing the cargo closer to the consumption centres.

Projects will still have to specify the sites selected, the investment decisions and the timetable for exploitation. For the East-West axis, the announced stage remains that of the preliminary studies.

Sources: Aramco, third quarter and first nine months of 2026, pages 8, 9 and 23; presentation of results, slides 6 and 10. Documents issued on 3 November 2026. The figures and operational appraisals are those of the company.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews