Furies : Rami Kodeih competing in Marrakech

Furies, by Rami Kodeih, was one of fourteen films competing at the Marrakech International Film Festival from November 20-28, 2026. Lebanese-Brazilian co-production transforms the blocking of bank deposits into a starting point for a criminal fiction centered on two sisters. Already scheduled in Venice in September, the feature film joins a Moroccan selection including works by Danielle Arbid and Rakan Mayasi. The jury will be chaired by Marion Cotillard.

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Lebanese cinema will be present in the competition of the Marrakech International Film Festival withFurriesFrom Rami Kodeih. The selection unveiled on November 2 includes this Lebanese-Brazilian co-production among the 14 first and second feature films in the run for the Golden Star. The 23rd edition will take place from November 20 to 28, 2026, with a jury chaired by Marion Cotillard.

Furies: a robbery to find your own money

The synopsis published by the Venice Biennale places the story in the Lebanese economic collapse. Maro, a single mother, needs her savings to fund a vital operation for her sister Dalia. The bank refuses him access to his money. The two women then developed a night robbery, with the help of a former militiaman and a truck driver. Their project leads them into a succession of events that escape them.

In his memo, Rami Kodeih links the origin of the film to a personal experience of blocking deposits in 2019. The filmmaker describes a criminal fiction fuelled by this impotence and family ties.

International traffic already under way

Furrieswill not be discovered for the first time in Marrakech. Venice’s official programming attests to a session on September 5, 2026 at Sala Giardino. The feature film was featured in the Venice Spotlight section.

Shot in Arabic and with an announced duration of 133 minutes, the film includes Maria Nakouzi, Rym Mroue, Hasan Akil and Issam Bou Khaled. The script is signed by Rami Kodeih and Nora Mariana. Production combines RT Features and Nausika Films, while Le Pacte is an international seller in the Venetian sheet.

Several links with Lebanon in the selection

The Marrakech programme states thatFurriesbenefited from Atlas Workshops, the festival’s professional facility. However, the Lebanese presence is not limited to competition. The 11th Continent will hostOnly Rebels Win, of Danielle Arbid, andToday the Eye Didn, from Rakan Mayasi, two productions including Lebanon.

In total, the festival announces 76 films from 39 countries. The screenings are planned at the Palais des Congrès, at the cinema Le Colosseum and at the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech. Detailed schedule of meetings remains to be announced.

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