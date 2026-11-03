4 novembre 2026
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Midterms: Discontented electorate according to AP survey

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 6 views

Voter Poll accompanies the election evening. How to read its first data without confusing it with the counting of the ballots.

Le Capitole américain, photographie d’archives de 1997. Couverture : Midterms, enquête AP, le climat électoral avant les résultats.
Illustration : Capitole fédéral, archives de 1997. Architect of the Capitol, domaine public ; habillage Libnanews. © Architect of the Capitol, domaine public aux États-Unis. Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:United_States_Capitol_-_west_front.jpg
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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The first figures of the Voter Poll de l’Associated Press describe a discontented electorate: about three-quarters of respondents say they are angry or dissatisfied with the country’s leadership. About six out of ten disapproves of Donald Trump’s presidency and nearly 70 per cent want Congress to exercise more counter-power.

This data, released on Tuesday 3 November during the vote, remains provisional. They measure declared opinions, not stripped votes, and do not allow a parliamentary majority to be granted.

An investigation conducted before and during the election

Voter Poll is produced by SSRS Institute for AP and several American channels. Its method provides for interviews from 19 October to 3 November, via internet, telephone and at the exit of certain polling stations. The scheme covers the fifty states, but not Washington, DC.

The study combines several methods of recruitment, some of which are not based on a probabilistic drawing. The responses are weighted to represent the estimated electorate. This weighting must then be adjusted to the results recorded in each State.

Data still likely to change

The programme provides for a total of about 100,000 interviews. This figure is a collection target, not the confirmed strength of the first data released on Tuesday. The initial percentages should therefore not be presented as the already agreed responses of 100,000 voters.

The sample size, its composition and statistical adjustments are included in the interpretation of the figures. The subgroups are more uncertain than the national group. The wording of the questions and those who agree or refuse to respond may also influence an investigation.

The counting of ballots remains necessary to determine the choice of voters in each electoral district and state. The dissatisfaction expressed in a questionnaire does not automatically turn into seats won by a party.

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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