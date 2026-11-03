Patriot : Kyiv offers a break on Russian refineries

Volodymyr Zelensky offers a one-month break from the strikes on Russian refineries against American Patriot missiles. It also evokes a reciprocal cessation of energy attacks. A sale of 500 interceptors was authorized, but delivery remains separate from that decision. No agreement was announced on this proposal.

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Volodymyr Zelensky proposes a one-month suspension of Ukrainian strikes against Russian refineries if the United States provides Kyiv with Patriot missiles to cover this period. This offer, formulated in an interview aired on November 1, 2026, remains conditional: it does not constitute the announcement of an agreement with Washington or Moscow.

In his remarks to Fox News, reported on 2 November by Interfax-Ukraine and AFP, the Ukrainian president presents two distinct possibilities. The first would be a reciprocal halt to attacks on energy infrastructure. The second would be to obtain Patriot interceptors in return for a Ukrainian break on Russian refineries.

A proposal to Washington

According to Interfax-Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said he had repeatedly addressed this issue with Donald Trump and his team. It justifies the continuation of the Ukrainian strikes by Russian attacks on his country’s energy system. This justification is that of the President of Ukraine.

The Head of State said Kyiv would look for funding for missiles. His request therefore concerns their availability, not just free help. The AFP also reports that it wants transfers from US and European stocks, which would then be reconstituted by new orders.

An authorized sale, not a delivery

This proposal comes after the US approval on 30 October of a potential sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptors, estimated at $2.1 billion with associated equipment and services. Reuters reported this decision the same day. The Ukrainian Presidency takes up the figures in its October diplomatic report, published on 3 November.

These are missiles for Patriot systems, not 500 complete batteries. A sales authorisation does not mean that armaments have already been handed over to Ukraine.

According to AFP, Volodymyr Zelensky warns that deliveries could take several years. This warning explains his request for immediate removals from Allied stocks; it is not valid for a confirmed contractual calendar. The sources consulted do not indicate any acceptance of the proposed exchange for one month.

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