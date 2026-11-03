ALECSO: three old Algerian cities registered

The old Algerian cities of Nedroma, Bejaia and Mila join the Register of Arab Architectural and Urban Heritage, attached to ALECSO. The announcement accompanies the meeting of the Observatory in Cairo at the end of October 2026. The three groups already have national protections. This regional recognition aims to support their documentation and preservation, without constituting a world heritage classification. In Nedroma, the presence on the Unesco indicative list is another procedure. No specific funding is specified in the announcement.

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The old cities of Nedroma, Bejaia and Mila have been registered in Lálecso as an architectural and urban heritage register of the Arab countries. The Algerian Ministry of Culture and Arts announced this recognition at the end of October 2026. It concerns three historical urban groups, already protected in Algeria. It does not constitute an inscription on the Unesco World Heritage List.

The announcement accompanies the eleventh meeting of the Observatoire du Patrimoine Architectural et Urbane in the Arab countries. Organized at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, this session was held from 25 to 27 October. The Observatory is part of the Arab Organisation for Education, Culture and Science (ALECSO).

The ALECSO Register, a documentation tool

The organization presents this mechanism as a way to better understand built heritage and exchange information between Arab countries. It aims to document sites, bring experts together and support protection approaches.

For the Cairo meeting, ALECSO had announced the consideration of more than 60 applications. An expert committee was to evaluate the files according to the conditions and criteria of the registry. This number corresponds to the proposed sites, not to the total of the finally selected listings.

The Algerian ministry expects this recognition to increase visibility for the three old cities. It also wants to strengthen their protection and promote restoration projects. The development of cultural tourism is one of the desired effects.

Previous national protections

According to the Ministry of Culture, the three groups already enjoy the status of protected sector.

In Nedroma, in the wilaya of Tlemcen, the creation and delimitation decree dates back to 29 November 2009. The old town of Mila has a protected area created on the same day, by a separate decree. For Bejaia, this framework dates from 6 May 2013.

The national protection of old neighbourhoods therefore precedes their recognition in this regional register.

Nedroma, another case with Unesco

Nedroma is also part of a separate approach to Unesco. The property entitled « Nedroma and the Trara » has been on the Algerian indicative list since 28 April 2025. Its perimeter includes the historic city, Honaïne and a portion of the Trara Mountains.

An indicative list lists the assets that a State intends to propose to the world heritage. Nedroma’s entry on this list remains distinct from a World Heritage classification.

For the three old cities, the Algerian communiqué refers to safeguard and restoration programmes to be developed. It does not specify any dedicated funding or schedule of work related to the new registration. The means and deadlines for these programmes remain to be specified.

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