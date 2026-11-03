Beach football: two dates for Lebanon

The Lebanese beach football selection is expected in two competitions in November 2026. LUAFA is planning the Arab Cup from 5 to 10 November in Port Said, Egypt. Lebanon is included with Oman, Morocco and Libya. The Asia Cup will follow November 18-28 in Thailand. The AFC draw placed the Lebanese with Iran, Vietnam and Afghanistan. Both tournaments have separate tables, even though Lebanon belongs to Group B in both cases.

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Lebanon is due to compete in two beach football competitions in November 2026. The Arab Cup is scheduled from November 5 to 10 in Port Said, Egypt, according to UAFA. The Asia Cup will follow in Thailand from November 18-28. The Lebanese selection is included in Group B of each of the two tournaments, with different opponents.

Beach football: first stage in Port Said

The fifth Arab Cup will feature eight selections at Porto Said Stadium. The Union of Arab Football Associations organizes the competition, hosted by the Egyptian Federation. Its launch is scheduled for Thursday, November 5.

Lebanon will share Group B with Oman, Morocco and Libya. Group A will bring together Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania and Iraq.

Egypt will defend the title won at the 2023 edition, held in Saudi Arabia. Oman then finished second. Lebanon also has a finalist position in the history of the event: it had finished second in 2014, behind Egypt.

LUAF announces the broadcast of the meetings on ON Sport channels. The competition opened its 2026-2027 sports season.

In Thailand, Lebanon will return to Iran

The Asian Cup will begin on November 18, eight days after the end of the period announced for the Arab tournament. The AFC set this continental meeting from November 18-28 in Thailand.

The draw made on September 10 in Kuala Lumpur places Lebanon with Iran, Vietnam and Afghanistan. Iran approaches the competition as the title holder.

This twelfth edition of the Asian Cup will bring together twelve teams, divided into three groups of four.

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