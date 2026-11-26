UNIFIL ceased peacekeeping operations on 31 December 2026. The Security Council then plans to withdraw within one year, with limited powers and then the administrative closure of the mission.

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As at 31 December 2026, UNIFIL will cease its peacekeeping operations. His last staff won’t leave that night. Resolution 2790 provides for an orderly withdrawal within one year, with limited powers. The closure of sites, accounts and contracts is a third stage, distinct from the activities of peacekeepers in the field.

31 December marks the end of the operational mandate

The Security Council voted on 28 August 2025 for a final extension of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. Resolution 2790 expires on 31 December 2026. Until then, UNIFIL remains responsible for monitoring the cessation of hostilities and supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces in the South, in accordance with resolution 1701. In November, the mission clarified that troop rotations that continued prior to that date did not constitute the start of the withdrawal.

The termination of UNIFIL ‘ s mandate does not abrogate resolution 1701. The Security Council continues to demand its implementation. Resolution 2790, inter alia, calls upon Israel to withdraw its forces north of the Blue Line, indicating that they hold five positions in Lebanese territory, and on the Lebanese authorities to deploy there. This describes the obligations and requests of the Council, not their implementation on the ground.

In 2027, a residual presence with limited functions

UNIFIL began its withdrawal on 1 January 2027. The Security Council will give it up to one year to conduct the exercise, in consultation with Beirut and in coordination with troop-contributing countries. During this phase, the force can, inter alia, protect United Nations personnel, installations and convoys, observe the situation around its grips and escort the support personnel. The Council also authorizes it to contribute, within its means, to the protection of civilians and the safe delivery of aid under civilian direction. These authorizations do not extend the patrols or general monitoring of the ceasefire under the terms of the current mandate.

In his budget report, the Secretary-General of the United Nations provides for the repatriation of most military personnel and contingent equipment by 30 June 2027. The Advisory Committee on Budgetary Questions indicated that the scenario presented to it at that time maintained 1,037 military personnel and 464 civilians for the last drawdown and closure operations. This is a planning scenario, not an observed workforce or a new military mandate.

The liquidation concerns property, contracts and accounts

The United Nations schedule separates the departure of troops from liquidation. The latter covers personnel files, claims settlement, equipment processing and mission accounts. The report also provides for the gradual handover of rights of way to the Lebanese authorities, without announcing a date for each site. Paragraph 7 allows for a limited guard capacity, coordinated with Lebanese forces, during this period. Civilian personnel can therefore remain mobilized to close the mission without peacekeepers still being authorized to operate under their current mandate.

Photo archive: UNIFIL French contingent at At Tiri, 14 July 2009. © Libnanews.

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