The company announced that it would stop crossing between Boulogne-sur-Mer and Cork on Friday. It promises a full refund of the tickets concerned.

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The company announced that it would stop crossing between Boulogne-sur-Mer and Cork on Friday. It promises a full refund of the tickets concerned.

Hibernia Line ceases Friday 27 November 2026 its crossings between Boulogne-sur-Mer and Ringaskiddy, in the Irish port of Cork. The company’s managing director, Aidan Coffey, announced the decision on Thursday for this route, which provided for the carriage of passengers and cargo, without stopovers in the United Kingdom.

Tickets paid, even partially, will be reimbursed

The company undertakes to make full payments for future crossings, including when the passengers had paid only one advance. It says that these refunds are a priority, without specifying the deadline or announcing automatic transfer to another operator. For bookings made via an intermediary, travellers can check with their seller the terms and conditions that apply to their record.

The announcement concerns the crossings of Hibernia Line between the two ports, not all the ferries between France and Ireland. The port of Cork also lists a connection with Roscoff, operated by Brittany Ferries. It also offers a link between Cherbourg and Rosslare, which does not arrive in Cork. The days of departure and available places depend on the date of travel.

A line designed to work all year round

In May, Hibernia Line and the port of Boulogne-Calais had presented the link as an annual service with six weekly round trips. Two ferries, the St Patrick’s and MV Akkahad to carry both passengers and cargo vehicles. For carriers, the direct journey avoided having to pass through Great Britain between Ireland and the continent.

The Grand Boulogne estimated the port’s investment in order to modernize the terminal and secure its access before commissioning. This amount relates to port developments, not the company’s accounts. Hibernia Line did not announce on Thursday nor was it the successor of the link nor the date of resumption.

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