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In its press release of 16 November, the Association of Banks of Lebanon contests the request of the Ministry of Finance to correct the tax returns 2020 to 2024. Two entries are involved: the effect of the exchange on book accounts and the treatment of provisions for losses on euro bonds. One relates to the conversion of amounts, the other to the recoverable value of securities.

One title, two units of measurement

A fictitious security acquired $100 when the accounting conversion rate is 1,500 pounds per dollar. Its converted value is 150,000 pounds. If the security is worth only $25 and the rate used is now £89,500, the converted value is £2,237,500. The holder lost $75 in market value, while the converted amount increased by 2,087,500 pounds. This example is neither a prescribed tax method nor a bank’s balance sheet. It isolates the combined effect of the decrease in dollar securities and the depreciation of the pound.

The banks argue that the conversion gap alone does not constitute a cash profit or an equivalent increase in their ability to pay. The example shows why. However, the only loss of the security in dollars does not make it possible to calculate the tax: the rate applicable to each fiscal year, the date of the transaction and the rules that distinguish a balance sheet adjustment from a taxable profit. A sale and a simple revaluation at the end of the financial year does not imply the same flows.

The provision raises a different question

The provision recognises the risk of not recovering a debt. It reduces the accounting result when constituted, but its tax deductibility depends on the applicable law and the situation of each security. Reintegration of a provision into the base means not treating it as a tax burden at this stage; This does not nullify economic loss. If a provision has been deducted, it remains to be considered how to deal with a possible future recovery when recovery prospects improve.

The Association of Banks asks for a legislative response and announced warning closures on Wednesday. Its statement is not a court decision. In order to determine the burden of proof, the basis of the administration, its calculation instructions and, in the case of individual disputes, the decisions on the files concerned must be available. The strike does not make it possible to presume the outcome of an appeal or to determine what each bank will have to pay.

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