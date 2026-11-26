In Rennes, the high school jury crowned « JE », the novel by Lilia Hassaine which tells Jane Eyre from the point of view of Rochester’s first wife.

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Lilia Hassaine won Thursday 26 November the 39egoncourt High School Prize forIE, published by Gallimard. The national jury announced its choice at Rennes City Hall. In his fourth novel, the writer tells the story of Rochester’s first wife, that readers ofJane Eyreknow under the name Bertha.

Rochester’s first wife tells her own story

The novel opened in Jamaica in 1831. Antoinette Cosway met with Edward Rochester, an Englishman whom she caught before measuring his grip on her. Where Charlotte Brontë’s novel made Bertha appear mainly through what the other characters say about her, Hassaine entrusts the narrative to Antoinette. The young woman goes back to the events that led her from Jamaica to the English mansion where her husband kept her locked up.

This shift in narrative has a precedent: inThe Sargasse Prisoner, Jean Rhys had already imagined Antoinette’s life beforeJane Eyre. Hassaine takes over the character to follow, in the first person, the transition from seduction to isolation. His book was published on August 20 in Gallimard’s White Collection.

Twelve high school students separated five finalists

The national jury was composed of twelve delegates appointed at the conclusion of the 23 November regional deliberations. Five novels remained in competition: in addition to that of Lilia Hassaine,Skinningof Louise Chennevière,We too– Anne Godard,Joseph in the nightd-Olivier Grondeau andOn the other side of the lakeby Sylvain Prudhomme. Almost 2,000 students participated in the 2026 edition, organized by the Ministry of National Education and Fnac.

Lilia Hassaine had already received the Renaudot of high school students in 2023 forOverview. She succeeds Nathacha Appanah, distinguished in 2025 forNight in the Heart. By 2022, the Goncourt of high school students had rewardedBeirut-sur-Seineby Sabyl Ghoussoub. After the proclamation in Rennes, the award of the 2026 prize was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the National Assembly in Paris.

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