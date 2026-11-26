In Erbil and Dohuk, on 26 November protestors challenged federal decisions on the administration of border posts and the management of oil activities.

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Thousands of people gathered on Thursday 26 November near Erbil’s citadel to denounce Baghdad’s decisions on border posts and oil. Demonstrations also took place in Dohuk. The mobilization took place the day after a decision by the Federal Supreme Court and a statement from the Kurdistan regional government challenging the measures announced by the central government.

Meetings in Erbil and Dohuk

In Erbil, the rally took place at the foot of the citadel, at the call of the governorate. Many participants raised the flag of Iraqi Kurdistan. Several field reports also attest to a mobilization in Dohuk. There is no official consolidated count to quantify attendance at the various gatherings.

Federal Border and Oil Measures

On Tuesday, the government of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced measures to place the border crossings in the region under federal administration and to resume the management of certain deposits previously under Kurdish control on the ground. Baghdad describes this as a measure against smuggling. On Wednesday, the Federal Supreme Court upheld federal jurisdiction over international border security and oil operations. It also distinguished this competence from the customs administration, which must be coordinated with regional and local authorities.

The regional government claims that the measures encroach on its constitutional rights. In his statement of 25 November, he called for the full implementation of the Constitution, including article 140 on disputed territories, and said that he supported the fight against smuggling throughout Iraq. The challenge therefore concerns the authority that will implement the measures and how it will do so, not just the distribution of revenue. Thursday’s events do not show that post administration or deposit management has already changed.

Photo archive: the citadel of Erbil, September 20, 2017. Levi Clancy / Wikimedia Commons, CC0. This cliché does not show the manifestation.

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