Israel’s Defense Minister is talking about a new offensive if Hamas does not disarm. He did not announce any date or order of travel.

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Israel’s Defense Minister is talking about a new offensive if Hamas does not disarm. He did not announce any date or order of travel.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday 26 November that a new offensive in the Gaza Strip could result in the displacement of about one million Palestinians south of the enclave. In a message posted on X, he linked this threat to Hamas’ refusal to surrender its weapons. The Minister did not set any timetable, departure areas or reception sites. His message is not an existing evacuation order.

Internal displacement and departures abroad

Katz claims that the Israeli army controls about 70 per cent of the Gaza Strip. This figure corresponds to the Minister’s demand for territorial control, not an independent measure of destruction or a count of the inhabitants already displaced. He said that he wanted to extend previous operations if disarmament did not take place and cited Rafah and Beit Hanoun as models. It does not specify the conditions under which residents could return home.

In the same message, Katz refers separately to arrangements for Palestinians wishing to leave Gaza, departures that he presents as volunteers. It does not designate any host country and does not announce any agreement with a third State. The figure of one million relates to the planned movement within the enclave, not to an announced number of departures abroad.

The statement comes after night strikes that killed eight people, according to the reports of two Gaza hospitals. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz announced that Khaled Abu Nada, reportedly responsible for Hamas’ economic and educational affairs, had been killed in one of the strikes.

Sites already exposed to floods

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in its 18 November survey, estimated that more than 950,000 people lived in 989 displacement sites at medium or high risk of flooding. Over 400,000 of them were at high-risk sites. These data describe accommodation already occupied throughout Gaza. They do not identify the inhabitants affected by the threat of Katz or calculate the capacity of the southern areas.

The Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits forced transfers and deportations of protected persons to occupied territory. It provides for an exception where the safety of the population or the imperative military reasons require evacuation. Even then, the population must be able to return from the end of hostilities to the area concerned, and the evacuation must take place in satisfactory conditions of accommodation, sanitation, security and food. The Minister did not make public on Thursday any provision that met these requirements.

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