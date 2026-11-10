Donald Trump declared on 9 November that the war with Iran was almost over militarily, after his meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister in Washington. However, the US President maintains the naval blockade and Operation Iron Gate. He claims that several Gulf countries prefer this status quo and retain the possibility of further strikes. There is no peace agreement or timetable for lifting American measures in the evening announcements.

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Donald Trump estimated on Monday 9 November that the war with Iran was « nearly over » on the military level. The US President spoke at the White House after meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al-Thani. However, it did not announce any peace agreement or lift the American blockade.

» We simply maintain the status quo, » Trump said. He immediately added that he did not guarantee anything and that the United States remained ready to intervene again. The statement, relayed by the Presidency’s official communication account, therefore combines a calming speech with the maintenance of military pressure.

The war with Iran: the blockade remains in place

In a message published the same day, Donald Trump described his exchange with the Qatari head of government as « excellent ». He claims that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates prefer the continuation of the current arrangements.

According to his presentation, this arrangement includes the naval blockade and Operation Iron Gate. The President spoke of pressure on both Iran’s maritime and land access. It does not propose in this declaration any timetable for lifting these measures.

This position attributed to the Gulf countries is that reported by Donald Trump. His message is not a joint communiqué of those Governments. He presents their supposed preference for the status quo as an argument against a further immediate escalation.

The US President now finds it unlikely, at this stage, that a change would lead Washington to relaunch a military operation. It nevertheless maintains this possibility if circumstances change. The announced choice therefore relates to the immediate conduct of the conflict, without permanent renunciation of force.

Nuclear remains an American condition

Donald Trump reiterates that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons. He described this requirement as « non-negotiable » and said that he observed a positive momentum towards the end of the conflict.

The meeting with Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al-Thani is part of Qatar’s mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran. It was particularly expected while the two capitals remained distant on the terms of a settlement. The Qatari Head of Government also met with US Vice President JD Vance.

The American announcements of Monday evening, however, do not present any text concluded with Iran. They do not set a date of signature or implementation procedure. The continued blockade and the possibility of a resumption of strikes remain explicitly in Donald Trump’s position.

Illustration photograph: official portrait of Donald Trump, June 2, 2025, not the meeting of November 9, 2026. Photo: Daniel Torok / White House, American public domain. Wikimedia Commons version preserved whole, without retouching the portrait; Libnanews.

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