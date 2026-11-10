Riyadh: Two missiles intercepted, according to coalition

The Saudi-led coalition announced on 10 November that it had intercepted two Riyadh missiles, one ballistic and one cruise missile. It also reports an interception in the south of the kingdom. Civil Defence has lifted the warnings in Riyadh, Abha and Khamis Mouchait. No verified human or material records are included in the items consulted. The French recommendations of 5 November remain in force, particularly for Riyadh and Dammam airports and several southern regions.

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The Saudi-led coalition announced on Tuesday, 10 November, the interception of two missiles towards Riyadh. She attributed those shots to the Yemeni Houthis. His spokesman mentioned a ballistic missile and a cruise missile. Another announcement concerns a ballistic missile headed south of the kingdom.

Two missiles to Riyadh, according to coalition

General Turki al-Maliki reported that the air defences intercepted and destroyed the two aircraft targeting the capital. His statements, reported by several media during the night of Monday to Tuesday, distinguish a ballistic missile from a « cruise » missile.

The coalition also claims to have destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia. The information consulted does not specify the exact location of the interception. They also do not allow a human or material assessment to be made for these shots. Libnanews could not independently verify the intercepts announced.

Alerts raised in Riyadh, Abha and Khamis Mouchait

Saudi Civil Defence announced the end of the danger in Riyadh following the activation of an early warning. It also lifted warnings about Abha and Khamis Mouchait in the south-west. These end-of-warning messages concern reported episodes. They do not constitute a general guarantee of the security situation.

The announcement of that night is distinct from the intercepts reported on Sunday 8 November and the damage suffered on that day by an administrative building from Aramco in Riyadh. There is no verified evidence to assign further damage to this building during the shootings announced on Tuesday.

The instructions to the French remain in force

The French recommendations for Saudi Arabia, updated on 5 November, remain applicable. The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs asks to follow Saudi instructions and to take shelter during alerts, away from the windows. He recommends keeping his phone on and SMS notifications audible, even at night.

He formally advises against travel or stopovers at King Khalid airports in Riyadh and King Fahd in Dammam. The same recommendation applies in particular to the areas of Abha, Khamis Mouchait, Najran and Jazan. These instructions pre-exist at the announcement of November 10 and do not report, on their own, an airport closure that night.

The French authorities also ask not to approach projectile debris. They recall the risk of prosecution of photographs, videos and content sharing concerning attacks and interceptions.

Archive illustration: view from Riyadh, November 15, 2016. Photograph by B.alotaby, Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Photo kept whole, without retouching; Libnanews, same license. This image does not show the events of November 10, 2026.

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