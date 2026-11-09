Lens-Marseille: Abdallah offers victory at OM

The Olympique de Marseille won 2-1 on the ground of RC Lens, Sunday, November 8, 2026. Amine Gouiri opened the score in the second minute, before the equalization of Florian Thauvin. In the second period, Keyliane Abdallah gave the Marseillais the victory in the 82nd minute. The team finished the tenth day of Ligue 1 with 18 points in fourth place, two units behind the Paris FC. Lens remains eleventh before the international truce.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Olympique de Marseille beat the RC Lens 2-1 on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Keyliane Abdallah scored the goal in the 82nd minute. The winner at Lens finished the tenth day of Ligue 1 in fourth place, with 18 points.

Marseille marked at the beginning and end of the meeting. Amine Gouiri opened the score in the second minute. Florian Thauvin equalized to the 20th, before the Marseilles replacement sliced a long undecided part.

OM winner in Lens: Abdallah decisive at the end of the game

Entering 78th minute instead of Amine Harit, Keyliane Abdallah found the goal path four minutes later. The action is part of a combination involving Igor Paixão and Angel Gomes. Amine Gouiri saw his attempt in the country, but the ball returned to Abdallah, who concluded closely.

This goal transformed a still balanced end of meeting into a scoreboard. Marseille retained its advantage until the final whistle. For Lens, the legalisation obtained in the first period will not have been enough to take a point.

Gouiri takes advantage of the error, Thauvin answers

The Lens defence offered an immediate opening to the OM. A bad deal on a back pass allowed Gouiri to recover the ball and score. After only two minutes, the Racing team reacted.

Florian Sotoca served Thauvin in the surface. The Lansois captain registered the equalization of the head at the 20th minute. The two teams thus joined the changing rooms on the score of 1-1.

Jeffrey De Lange played an important role in the Marseille resistance. In particular, the guard rejected an opportunity by Yassine Titraoui before the break. In the second period, he replied again before Matthew Udol. Lens failed to convert these situations into an advantage.

Marseille returns to two podium points

The success brought three points to Marseilles, now fourth with 18 units. The Paris FC, third, counts 20. Lille took second place with 21 points and Paris Saint-Germain led the standings with 23 points. Therefore, the team remains two lengths from the podium and five from the leader.

This win is the fifth consecutive of the Marseillais in the championship. It extends their recovery before the international truce. Lens took 11th place with 13 points, five less than his evening opponent.

Racing will receive Toulouse on Saturday 21 November at 8:45 p.m. This next appointment in Bollaert-Delelis will take place after the interruption of the championship linked to the national selections.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews