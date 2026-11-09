ADISQ: Lou-Adriane Cassidy twice rewarded

Lou-Adriane Cassidy won the Félix de l’artiste féminine de l’année et du spectacle de l’année, Sunday, November 8, 2026 in Montreal, during the 48th ADISQ Gala. The second award is Trist Animal, the show built around his fourth album. This double extends a week already marked by a reward for the record itself, in the contemporary adult category. The evening, organized at Place des Arts, made it possible to distinguish several facets of the Quebec scene. For Cassidy, the two Sunday awards combine a recognition of the interpreter with that of stage work. They therefore do not reward exactly the same achievement, even if they are related to the same artistic cycle.

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Lou-Adriane Cassidy won the Félix de l’artiste féminine de l’année et du spectacle de l’année, Sunday, November 8, 2026 in Montreal, during the 48th ADISQ Gala. The second award is Trist Animal, the show built around his fourth album. This double extends a week already marked by a reward for the record itself, in the contemporary adult category.

The evening, organized at Place des Arts, made it possible to distinguish several facets of the Quebec scene. For Cassidy, the two Sunday awards combine a recognition of the interpreter with that of a stage work. They therefore do not reward exactly the same achievement, even if they are related to the same artistic cycle.

Sad Animal, from record to stage

The Félix of the show of the year gives a central place to Trist Animal in the artist’s charts. This title refers to both an album and the resulting tour. On Wednesday, November 4, the Premier Gala had already distinguished the recording in the album category of the year, a contemporary adult. Four days later, the main ceremony rewarded his translation on stage.

This chronology allows to understand the succession of ads. ADISQ divides its distinctions among several events, including the Industry Gala, the First Gala and the TV ceremony. A prize announced on Wednesday is not an additional reward given on Sundays. Similarly, the distinctions awarded to technicians in a production are not confused with the trophies awarded to the interpreter.

The work surrounding Sad Animal was also recognized in the technical categories. Raoul Beaudin’s list of 4 November highlights the design of lighting and projections of the show. This award recalls that the realization of a tour mobilizes, beyond the artist, a team whose work participates in the form of the concert.

A new step after Journal of a werewolf

Sad Animal is part of a period of close exits. Lou-Adriane Cassidy had presented Journal d’un loup-garou in early 2025, before this fourth album. The programs of its broadcasters describe Trist Animal as a separate project, with its own show. The double of November 8 rewards this stage and not a new discographic release announced at the gala.

Cassidy also continued his presence on stage outside Quebec. Edmundston Arts Centre, New Brunswick, announced Trist Animal on November 21, 2026. This upcoming performance illustrates the movement of the show in the Canadian Francophone space, beyond the Montreal evening.

A list that exceeds one name

Cassidy’s recognition is part of an edition also marked by Angine de Poitrine. The duo is among the winners of November 8, especially in the revelation category of the year. Les Louanges has been named male artist of the year.

The next deadline announced in Edmundston is now a concert on November 21. After the trophies, Trist Animal continues his life in front of the public.

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