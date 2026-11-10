Canada: Remembrance Day Meetings

Canada will mark Remembrance Day Wednesday, November 11, 2026. In Ottawa, the national ceremony will be held at the Canadian War Memorial, with two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. local time. The Royal Canadian Legion plans to broadcast live on its Facebook page. Traffic restrictions are announced around the monument: people wishing to attend the gathering must plan their travel accordingly. This commemoration concerns people who have died in the country’s military service, as well as the engagement of veterans and military personnel. It combines a national ceremony in the capital and numerous local gatherings. The schedules of the latter are not automatically deduced from that of Ottawa: the organizers of each city publish their own program.

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Canada will mark Remembrance Day Wednesday, November 11, 2026. In Ottawa, the national ceremony will be held at the Canadian War Memorial, with two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. local time. The Royal Canadian Legion plans to broadcast live on its Facebook page. Traffic restrictions are announced around the monument: people wishing to attend the gathering must plan their travel accordingly.

This commemoration concerns people who have died in the country’s military service, as well as the engagement of veterans and military personnel. It combines a national ceremony in the capital and numerous local gatherings. The schedules of the latter are not automatically deduced from that of Ottawa: the organizers of each city publish their own program.

In Ottawa, silence at 11 a.m

The municipality announced the start of the national ceremony around 10:30 a.m. The Legion’s program includes the Veterans parade, the arrival of dignitaries, the national anthem, and the Sonnery to the Dead. The two minutes of silence took place at 11 a.m. between two cannons. Prayers, a salve of artillery and the deposit of crowns are also included in the announced unfolding.

For veterans participating in the parade, the rally is set at 10:10 a.m. in front of Château Laurier at 1 Rideau Street. Departure is to take place at 10.30 a.m. The Legion states that participants will wear a civilian outfit with their medals. The parade is scheduled for 11:30.

The schedules indicated are those of Ottawa in the Eastern Zone. On November 11, 11 a.m. in the Canadian capital is 4 p.m. UTC and 6 p.m. in Beirut. This conversion allows readers in Lebanon to follow the moment of recollection, without confusing the beginning of the gathering with that of silence.

The Legion confirms a broadcast on its official page. It also indicates that it expects live coverage by national television, without detailing all their grids. To avoid waiting on a bad channel, the organizer’s digital appointment is the most direct advertised landmark.

Twelve sentinel participants

The 2026 edition has a special feature related to the Royal Military College of Canada. For its 150th anniversary, an officer cadet was selected as the sentinel commander. This is Quinn MacDonald, based in Kingston, Ontario. The Department of National Defence announced this designation in its program presentation.

The 12 selected individuals represent several military and security components. These included Master Corporal Bénédicte Moke for the Royal Canadian Air Force and Captain Valérie Coulombe, a military nurse. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be represented by Staff Sergeant Chris Smigelsky. A Canadian Ranger and Aboriginal Council representatives also participate in ceremonial functions.

Established in 1988, the Sentinel Program distinguishes members of the Regular Force, the Reserve Force and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Their presence at the monument is an honorary function.

Traffic and services: local rules

The Legion warns that street closures around the monument will affect movements before and during the ceremony. OC Transpo’s service will also be disrupted in the area. The national programme consulted does not alone provide a complete list of all deviations: the information of the municipality and operator must be verified before leaving.

The status of Remembrance Day also varies across provinces and working regimes. The Canada Revenue Agency calendar mentions Wednesday, November 11, 2026 as a holiday for its services. This federal indication does not mean that all shops, schools or offices in the country will close. Employees and families must consult their employer, establishment or local administration.

At the federal level, Canadian Heritage announces the setting of sunrise to sunset flags on November 11, on government buildings and institutions in Canada, including the Peace Tower in Ottawa. This measure accompanies ceremonies without replacing community-specific programs.

Why November 11 remains the landmark

The date refers to the entry into force of the Armistice of 1918, at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. Canada organized its first official Armistice commemorations in 1919. In 1931, Parliament designated Remembrance Day and set the commemoration of November 11.

The Ottawa Monument is named after The Response. It is located in the Place de la Confédération, in the centre of the capital. The ceremonies that take place there connect a national place of memory with gestures reproduced in the communities: silence, crowns and tribute to the people who served.

To participate elsewhere in Canada, the Legion’s ceremonial repertoire allows you to search for appointments organized by its subsidiaries. The choice of place remains convenient: attend the gathering of his city, follow Ottawa remotely or observe the two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. in his own zone. Access arrangements and any changes to the timetable are the responsibility of each organizer.

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