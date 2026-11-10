Visual risk of GLP-1: FDA imposes warning

FDA calls for a new warning on the potential risk of previously non-arteritic ischemic optical neuropathy for GLP-1 drugs. This US decision of 9 November 2026 concerns Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zebound. The damage remains rare, but can result in a permanent loss of vision. Patients should immediately consult with a sudden visual disorder and discuss their treatment with their doctor. The article details the results of the US analysis and distinguishes them from the European precedent on semaglutide.

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On Monday, November 9, 2026, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested a new warning on the visual risk of GLP-1s. The U.S. decision applies to this whole family of drugs, used in particular against type 2 diabetes and obesity. It concerns a rare attack of the optic nerve, the anterior ischemic optic neuropathy nonarteritic, or NOIAN. This can cause a sudden and painless decline in vision, sometimes definitive.

A warning for the entire class in the United States

Authorisation holders must add this potential risk to the section on warnings and precautions for use. The list published by the FDA includes Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus, based on semaglutide. It also includes Mounjaro and Zebound, containing tirezepatide, as well as other treatments from the same family. Tirzepatide acts on two receptors, GIP and GLP-1.

The measure announced concerns drug safety information in the United States. It does not constitute a general withdrawal from the market. The indications differ according to the products. Some treat diabetes, other obesity, and many have additional permits for cardiovascular, renal or other disease complications.

FDA asks professionals to inform patients of the symptoms to be monitored. In case of suspicion of NOIAN, she recommends rapid referral to an ophthalmologist. If this occurs, the doctor should consider stopping the medicine unless the benefits of the treatment clearly outweigh the risk.

What signs should lead to consultation without delay?

In particular, the alert concerns a sudden loss of vision in an eye, without pain, sometimes observed when awakening. Missing areas in the visual field, tunnel vision, distorted colours or blurred spots may also occur. The FDA requests to contact a health care professional immediately in front of these symptoms.

Therefore, the absence of pain should not delay the assessment. These signs require a medical examination and do not allow self-diagnosis. For persons who have already submitted a NOIAN, the agency recommends to discuss with their doctor the continuation or discontinuation of treatment. The warning is not a routine interruption instruction for all patients.

This neuropathy corresponds to a decrease in blood flow in the anterior part of the optic nerve. Its origin remains imperfectly understood. Diabetes, hypertension, smoking, sleep apnea, anaemia and kidney disease are among the risk factors cited by the Agency.

Visual Risk of GLP-1: Rare Events

The FDA consolidated data from 126 clinical trials, including 134,253 participants. She identified 15 probable events of NOIAN: 10 in patients receiving GLP-1 and 5 in placebo. Reported to the duration of follow-up, the frequency reached 6.4 events per 100,000 person-years under GLP-1, compared with 3.8 in comparator groups.

One person-year is the follow-up of one person for one year. Therefore, these rates do not mean that 6.4% of patients lose sight. They describe uncommon events in the tested trials. They also do not predict the individual risk of a patient.

Another FDA study, based on routine care data, provides a nuance. She observed an increased risk from a family of diabetes drugs, DPP-4 inhibitors. Comparison with LTMS-2 inhibitors showed no statistically significant increase. The results therefore vary according to the comparator and method.

The Agency also notes that the factors favouring NOIAN often overlap the diseases of patients treated with GLP-1. This complicates the interpretation of adverse reaction reports. Animal data did not identify a mechanism for a possible increase in risk. The FDA nevertheless retains a potential increased risk and imposes security information.

A European precedent, limited to semaglutide

The European Medicines Agency had already concluded in June 2025 that NOIAN was a very rare side effect of semaglutide. His examination concerned Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy. This earlier decision should not be presented as a new European alert of 9 November 2026.

The US announcement extends the warning to all FDA GLP-1s. For patients, the immediate recommendation remains to have any sudden changes in vision assessed without delay. The decision on a treatment is made with the professional who prescribes it, taking into account its indication, its benefits and the risks specific to the patient.

Archive illustration: FDA Building 1 entrance to Silver Spring, Maryland, March 12, 2015. Photo Michael J. Ermarth / U.S. Food and Drug Administration, public domain. Photograph kept whole; Libnanews.

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