Paris: 16 stations affected by the events

Update on closed stations, connections and sections interrupted in Paris on Saturday, November 7.

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The RATP bulletin consulted on Saturday morning lists 16 stations affected by closures on 7 November, at the request of the police prefecture. Two waves are planned, at 5.30 and 10 a.m. in Paris time.

Eight stations in the early morning

The first list includes Charles de Gaulle–Étoile, Argentina, George V, Tuileries, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Champs-Élysées–Clemenceau, Concorde and Miromesnil.

Eight others from 10 a.m

The second concerns Oberkampf, Richard-Lenoir, Saint-Ambroise, Voltaire, Charonne, Rue des Boulets, Châtelet and Les Halles.

According tooperator’s bulletin, trains will cross closed stations without stopping and connections will not be insured. The resumption of their services will depend on authorization from the police prefecture. No general reopening schedule is indicated.

Two sections also interrupted

The device includes a break between Kléber and Charles de Gaulle–Étoile from 5:30 a.m., then between Châtelet and Hôtel de Ville from 10 a.m. These are, respectively, lines 6 and 11, as specified inThe Parisian in his transport point published Saturday.

An authorized procession from Republic to Nation

The7th arrondissement town hallconfirms the announced departure at 2 pm place de la République. The licensed route takes Voltaire Boulevard to Nation. Several separate gatherings proposed by Yellow Gilets collectives were banned, including that of the Place de la Concorde.

To prepare a trip, you must check both the traffic of the chosen line and the service of the station where you wish to descend or change train. The announced closures can prevent correspondence even when a line continues to circulate. The RATP newsletter should be consulted again before the trip.

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