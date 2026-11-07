Education: Call for strike on November 10

Organizations are preparing for the continuation of the movement in education, universities and research.

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Fifteen education, research and youth organisations are calling for a day of action Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Their communiqué of 6 November provides for strikes, demonstrations and rallies.

An appointment after the Saturday demonstrations

TheSNES-FSUset this deadline in line with the mobilisation on 5 November. In its updated text on Friday, it also calls on second-degree staff to participate in the demonstrations on Saturday, 7 November, on remuneration, pensions, public services and fundamental freedoms.

The union wants a rapid resumption of action in education. He recalled that he had provided weekly notice allowing staff to collectively decide on local actions between national days. This calendar therefore distinguishes the Saturday event, the Tuesday sectoral day and the decisions that could then be taken at interprofessional level.

Wages, jobs and educational conditions

Ljoint appealin particular, calls for the upgrading of public salaries, recruitment, tenure and renovation of buildings. At the senior level, the signatories requested 15,000 posts and funding for the 150,000 places they considered missing. These numbers are their demands, not creations announced by the state.

Thesigned documentin particular, the FSU, FERC-CGT, FNEC FP-FO, SUD Education, Sup A meeting is scheduled Tuesday night to discuss the follow-up.

In Rennes, a first local appointment announced

TheCGT Ille-et-Vilaine actionrelays a call with FSU 35, FNEC FP-FO 35 and SUD Education 35. For Tuesday, the organisations announce a rally at 1 p.m., station square in Rennes, in order to join the departmental Directorate of National Education, where they request an audience. A general meeting was announced at 5 p.m. at the Triangle. These schedules are given in Paris time.

The trade union page states that these arrangements may evolve. She also invited staff to meet on Monday 9 November to discuss the continuation of the strike. The requested hearing should therefore not be presented as an appointment already accepted by the administration.

At this stage, these texts establish calls and appointments. They do not allow to announce a strike rate, closures of establishments or a balance sheet of participation for Tuesday.

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