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The Virgin Mary and Lebanon, from Maghdouché to Harissa

The only territory outside the Holy Land trodden by Christ, according to the Gospels. From the Attent cave in Maghdouché to the Harissa sanctuary born in 1904, a 15 August holiday for all Lebanon.

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