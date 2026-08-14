HTML tutorial HTML tutorial HTML tutorial HTML tutorial

Les derniers articles

Articles liés

The Virgin Mary and Lebanon

News
Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
Moins d'une minute min.de lecture
Date de modification:
30 lecteurs
La Vierge Marie et le Liban
- Advertisement -
Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusse
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Virgin Mary and Lebanon, from Maghdouché to Harissa
The only territory outside the Holy Land trodden by Christ, according to the Gospels. From the Attent cave in Maghdouché to the Harissa sanctuary born in 1904, a 15 August holiday for all Lebanon.

Watch the original video on YouTube

Recommande par Libnanews
Suivre le direct Libnanews

Retrouvez les dernieres depeches et mises a jour en direct sur Libnanews Live.

Ouvrir le direct
- Advertisement -
Article précédent
L'évolution de l'église Melkite au Liban à travers les siècles
The evolution of the Melkite Church in Lebanon through the centuries
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

A lire aussi