14 august 2006, end of the july war

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At 8 a.m. the cessation of hostilities under UN Security Council resolution 1701, ending 33 days of war between Israel and Hezbollah, enters into force. More than a thousand dead, hundreds of thousands displaced, billions of dollars of destruction. Hassan Nasrallah sees it as a « divine victory », Israel as a strategic failure. Twenty years later, the terms of this resolution — the area south of the Litani River, the Lebanese Armed Forces and the reinforced UNIFIL — remain at the heart of the news. With LIBNANEWS, back on a key date in Lebanon’s history.

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