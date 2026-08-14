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14 august 2006, end of the july war

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
Moins d'une minute min.de lecture
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14 août 2006, fin de la guerre de juillet 🕊️🇱🇧
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At 8 a.m. the cessation of hostilities under UN Security Council resolution 1701, ending 33 days of war between Israel and Hezbollah, enters into force. More than a thousand dead, hundreds of thousands displaced, billions of dollars of destruction. Hassan Nasrallah sees it as a « divine victory », Israel as a strategic failure. Twenty years later, the terms of this resolution — the area south of the Litani River, the Lebanese Armed Forces and the reinforced UNIFIL — remain at the heart of the news. With LIBNANEWS, back on a key date in Lebanon’s history.

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14 august 2006: war stops, 1701 begins
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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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