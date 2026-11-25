Lebanese player Maria El Hachache, 14, returns to Barcelona this week to continue her training. The press release announces a title for under 16s in Cornellà. In Zouk Mosbeh, she won the double girls of the J30 with Sofia Tabib, after losing the first set.

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Lebanese tennis player Maria El Hachache, 14, returns this week to Barcelona to resume her training, according to a press release. She joined the Spanish Academy last summer and alternated physical preparation, short work and participation in junior tournaments.

Two results in different tests

The press release refers to a title in Cornellà, Spain, in the category under 16. It does not specify the final score or the name of the opponent. This result is distinct from his double victory at Zuk Mosbeh J30, organized by the Lebanese Tennis Federation with the NDU Tennis Academy.

In Zouk Mosbeh, El Hachache and his compatriot Sofia Tabib lost the first round before beating Haifa Taha El Jundi and Mariam Kamareddine, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 at the super tie-break. The two players won the double girls of the second junior event organized in November by the federation and the academy. Maria El Hachache’s return to Barcelona concerns her formation; the press release does not announce a passage on the professional circuit.

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