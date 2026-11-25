In Mount Lebanon, the indictment chamber continued the prosecution of attempted intentional homicide while extinguishing them for a violation of the arms law. This removal decision clarifies the scope of the general amnesty of 2026 and the difference between the abandonment of prosecution and a reduction of sentence.

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The indictment chamber of Mount Lebanon found that the general amnesty of 2026 did not end the prosecution for attempted intentional homicide. In the same case, she extinguished the prosecution for an offence under the Arms Act. This distinction allows us to understand what the law erases, what it leaves to the judge and why a referral to a criminal court is not a conviction.

Act No. 70, published in the Official Gazette on 4 September 2026, provides for amnesty for offences committed before 1 March, with exceptions. Among them, article 2 deals with intentional or premeditated homicides. The difficulty before the Mount Lebanon indictment chamber was whether this exception was also valid when the victim survived.

Why the attempt continues

In its decision of 5 November in Baabda, the Chamber rejected the defence’s request on this point. It has read the exception of the Amnesty Act with articles 201 and 547 of the Penal Code, relating respectively to attempted crime and intentional homicide. For judges, the absence of death is not sufficient to bring the alleged facts into the amnesties when the qualification is that of an attempted intentional homicide.

The distinction is not to equate any injury with an attempted murder. The qualification presupposes in particular that the intention to kill is established and that the act has gone beyond the stage of preparation, without producing the desired outcome for a reason beyond the will of the author. The Chamber ruled at the removal stage: it did not declare the accused guilty.

In one folder, two different spells

On the other hand, the Chamber found that the public action for the violation of section 72 of the Arms Act had been terminated. The facts covered by this charge were prior to 1 March and the judges did not see one of the exceptions provided for in article 2. The dossier illustrates one concrete point: the amnesty is assessed by offence. It may terminate proceedings for one chief without interrupting another’s examination.

Amnesty is not a reduction of sentence

The law distinguishes the termination of public proceedings and the exceptional reduction of certain penalties. Article 3 governs the second mechanism. The Constitutional Council, in its Decision No. 12 of 12 October, annulled certain provisions and clarified the reading of others, including those relating to intentional killings. Baabda’s decision concerns the continued prosecution of the attempted homicide in this case. It does not set any penalties and does not prejudge the verdict.

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