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May Ziadé, fromAntoura to the letters of Cairo
Dream flowers appeared in Cairo in 1911 under the name of Isis Copia. Behind this signature: May Ziadé, trained in Antoura, writer and reader of the Nahda authors. Documentary images of archives; No portrait of the author. Vivienne synthesis narration. https://libnanews.com/may-ziade-dantoura-aux-letters-du-caire/
Archives : May Ziadé / Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève / The Second Text ; Photoglob Co. / Library of Congress, ppmsca.41344. Public domain. Assembly Libnanews.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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