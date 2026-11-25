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May Ziadé, fromAntoura to the letters of Cairo

Dream flowers appeared in Cairo in 1911 under the name of Isis Copia. Behind this signature: May Ziadé, trained in Antoura, writer and reader of the Nahda authors. Documentary images of archives; No portrait of the author. Vivienne synthesis narration. https://libnanews.com/may-ziade-dantoura-aux-letters-du-caire/

Archives : May Ziadé / Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève / The Second Text ; Photoglob Co. / Library of Congress, ppmsca.41344. Public domain. Assembly Libnanews.

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