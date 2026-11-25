Mzaar Ski Resort will present its winter season 2026-2027 Friday 27 November at 11 a.m. at the InterContinental Mzaar Hotel in Kfardebian. Organized under the patronage of the Minister of Tourism, Laura Khazen Lahoud, the ceremony marks the official launch of the season. It does not set a date for opening the runways.

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Mzaar Ski Resort will present its winter season 2026-2027 on Friday 27 November at 11 a.m. at InterContinental Mzaar in Kfardebian. The annual ceremony is organized under the patronage of the Minister of Tourism, Laura Khazen Lahoud, indicates the press release.

The ceremony is not worth opening the tracks

The launch must bring together representatives of the authorities, the municipality and the world of skiing. The announcement concerns the ceremony at the hotel: it does not specify the date on which the tracks will become practicable, nor the date on which the lifts will be put into service. To prepare an exit, please refer to the station’s opening bulletin.

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