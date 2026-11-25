Discussions on post-FINUL take shape, but no replacement mandate has been agreed. The Lebanese press is also following the transport strike, the prosecution of five men arrested in the North and the collection of information on the disappeared. Foreign strikes claimed in Hodeïda and incidents reported in Ormuz raise concerns for navigation. Retail trade, pharmacies, cinema and football complete today’s editions.

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On the front page: Lebanon seeks a post-FINUL framework

Al Jumhouriyaon 25 November, Joseph Aoun reported that he wished to maintain resolution 1701 as a reference for possible international arrangements after UNIFIL.Al Sharq Al Awsat, the same day, writes that Beirut is studying a French draft for a force benefiting from a UN framework. Nothing in these two minutes establishes that the Security Council has chosen the participating States, the command or the means of the future mission. Resolution 2790 sets the end of UNIFIL ‘ s mandate as at 31 December 2026 and provides for an orderly withdrawal within one year. The expiry of the mandate and the date of departure of the last contingents are therefore not the same.

Al Akhbarof 25 November defends a very different reading of the Franco-American discussions. The daily sees it as a risk that the future arrangement will focus on Israeli security requirements and go beyond the scope of resolution 1701. This judgment is part of his political reading of the negotiations: it does not take the place of a adopted text. The difference between newspapers concerns the very tasks of a possible international presence. Observing, investigating incidents, accompanying the deployment of the Lebanese army and interposing on the ground require different mandates and means.

Al Sharqon 25 November, the shootings and explosions reported the previous day in southern Lebanon, particularly in the area of Kfar Tebnit.Annaharit focuses on the life in the Christian border villages and on the accusations against the inhabitants after the broadcast of the images shot at Debel school. Daily life distinguishes between staying at home and supporting the Israeli military presence. Controversy alone does not inform people about access to services, schools or relief. It is on these concrete conditions that the post-FINUL debate can be assessed from the point of view of the inhabitants.

The three functions listed by Baabda

The record of the Presidency indicates what Joseph Aoun asked if UNIFIL could not be extended. First, it cites logistical support to the Lebanese army and assistance with unexploded ordnance; assistance in reopening roads and returning residents; Finally, monitoring and reporting. These leads are those exposed to French parliamentarians. They are not the clauses of an agreed mandate. Baabda also mentioned the possibility of UNIFIL continuing to carry out certain missions in 2027. This assumption implies a distinction between what is already permitted by the withdrawal provided for in resolution 2790 and what would be required by a new decision of the Security Council.

Lebanese policy: State authority and top divisions

Annaharon November 25, Joseph Aoun’s response to the criticisms raised by his speech of Independence and the verbal escalation of Hezbollah around the five men detained in the North. The President maintains his position in favour of the state monopoly on arms. On the Hezbollah side, challenges include the 2 March government decision and the legitimacy of prosecutions. These are two politically linked debates, but the positions taken on the government’s action do not determine the course of the investigation or the fate of the detainees.

Annaharalso wondered whether Nabih Berri could bring the presidency and Hezbollah closer together. The question is not worth announcing an agreed mediation.Al Binaa25 November reports that the Speaker of the House convened a plenary meeting for the following Monday. The convocation gives a date of parliamentary work; It does not constitute a text or political agreement on substantive litigation.Al Sharqindicates that the Minister of Administrative Reform, Fadi Makki, has provided Joseph Aoun with a public sector master plan. The document submitted should not be confused with measures financed or already implemented.

Statements: Hajj Hassan contests the prosecution, Aoun maintains his line

Al BinaaandAl Sharq Al Awsaton 25 November, MP Hussein al-Hajj Hassan reported on the five detainees. The MP presented their detention as unjustified and accused the United States of weighing the charges. He also said that Hezbollah had been informed of a possible release. These claims are binding on the author: the information made public does not prove a judicial release order or an American intervention in the proceedings.

Al Sharqon 25 November, Joseph Aoun’s reply to his detractors was emphasized: the President did not give up the policy of concentrating arms under the authority of the State and rejected the idea that the search for peace would be an abandonment of sovereignty. The reconciliation of these statements by the daily newspapers shows how much the political conflict has moved to the judicial field. It does not exempt the distinction between executive decisions, statements by a Member of Parliament and established acts of investigation.

Diplomacy: French exchanges in Beirut precede any UN decision

Al Sharqon 25 November reports on exchanges between a French parliamentary delegation and Lebanese officials, as well as a meeting in Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.Al Sharq Al Awsathe added that the lebanese presidency wanted a possible replacement force to benefit from a un framework.Annahar Internationalon the other hand, reports that the gradual withdrawal of the existing system remains under discussion. These steps do not necessarily contradict each other: the organization of the withdrawal and the choice of a subsequent mission are separate decisions.

The common thread is the desire to avoid an interruption of international border monitoring. On the other hand, the 25 November editions do not contain a common text accepted by Beirut, Paris and the members of the Security Council. A French parliamentary meeting does not involve the French executive alone or the UN. For Lebanon, the points to be monitored are the role recognized by the army, the scope of observation, the reporting mechanisms and the means allocated to the mission. A reference to resolution 1701 does not resolve these practical issues.

International policy: d-Hodeïda in Ormuz, non-coupling balance sheets

Al Araby Al Jadidof 25 November gives a central place to the progress of the Houthis towards Aden, reported by the Yemeni authorities facing them. The mention of a threat to the city does not mean that it has changed hands.Al Sharq Al AwsatandAl Binaacome back to the attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district. Saudi aid claimed 11 injuries. On Wednesday, the Riyadh-led coalition claimed attacks on facilities related to the operation of the port of Hodeida, without specifying their effect on traffic. This new episode should not be confused with the strikes of 23 November, the results of which were announced by the Houthies authorities.

Al Sharq Al AwsatandAnnahar Internationalon 25 November, he stressed the discrepancy between the Washington Declaration, the conditions laid down by Tehran and the Qatari approach. The American-qataris trade and the Doha call to preserve navigation do not constitute a resumption of direct talks between Iran and the United States. At sea, Iranian claims referring to mines and notices addressed to navigators do not allow each of the announced incidents to be matched, ship by ship. Presenting balance sheets as if they added up would be premature.

Al Araby Al JadidandAnnahar Internationalof 25 November also cover the recompositions around Libya. The first follows Khalifa Haftar’s visit to Ankara; the second analyses the consequences of the attack claimed by Ukraine against Russian-related ships in Benghazi. A Turkish-Libyan meeting on one side, an operation claimed by Kyiv on the other: their proximity to the news does not prove an operational link or an agreement on the future of the Russian presence in Libya.

Economy: retail trade, road transport and pharmacies

Al Sharqnovember 25 presents the Retail Trade Index of the Beirut and Fransabank Trade Association for the third quarter. The publication refers to a real increase over the previous quarter and looks separately at the effect of fuels. This is an important distinction: variations in fuel prices, volumes sold and usage can change the total index and its components differently. Even a real increase in the following sectors does not directly measure household income or activity across the country. Quarterly comparisons should also be distinguished from year-on-year developments.

The same daily andAl Liwaadetails the 25 November transport strike. The federations call for the implementation of public commitments, including aid for fuel and supervision of vehicles used for paid transport. They consider that their ability to apply official tariffs depends on these measures. The announcement of the mobilisation does not specify any unblocked financing or new scale agreed. On the ground, cuts were reported and reopened in Tripoli; In the Bekaa, rallies were held without any confirmed closure at the observed points. The magnitude of the movement is therefore not limited to a uniform blockage of the country.

Al Akhbar25 November is examining another local market: that of pharmacies. The newspaper describes sales outlets and questions the development of brands with more capital and business weight. Its information is based in particular on professional sources; they do not constitute a national count or a decision of the order of pharmacists. However, the topic highlights a number of distinct issues: the control of a pharmaceutical, the conditions for issuing its licence and the consequences of possible concentration on access to medicines in less profitable neighbourhoods.

Electricity: what exactly does the Qatari proposal contain?

Al Liwaaof 25 November devotes a development to the Qatari proposal in electricity and to the issues raised by the transition from oil to gas. Before talking about a reduction in costs, it is necessary to distinguish between the construction or conversion of a fuel purchasing and routing plant. Nor does a measure announced at the exit of the power plant indicate at what rate electricity would be charged to households after transmission, distribution and losses on the grid. The press kit does not give a final award decision or verifiable contractual rate.

Justice: five prisoners in the North and one stage for missing families

Al Sharq Al AwsatandAl Binaaof 25 November follow the file of the men arrested in the area of the heights of Bcharré. Interviews are announced in the press. A distinction must be made between summons, actual interrogation, a possible mandate and a judgement. Charges of the establishment of an armed group and of recruitment reported by the daily newspapers are not tried. Nor is the file comparable to the cargo of explosives seized at Qaa, which is under another investigation.

Annaharof 25 November presents the collection of information on missing persons or victims of enforced disappearance as a step in the implementation of Lebanese law of 2018. The research is not simply a record of requests: the ability to collect, reconcile and protect information is a condition for the future. A declaration given to the competent authority does not mean that a place has been identified or that a family has received an answer. The interest of the scheme will be judged on how evidence, documents and other material will be preserved and exploited.

Secure documents: what the General Security is challenging

Al Akhbarof 25 November publishes a response from the General Security on an agreement with the Hungarian security printer ANY. The reply text reproduced by the newspaper excludes certain sales activities and revenues in Israel over the period covered. The newspaper opposes this response from previous business references and information published by the company. None of these elements alone demonstrate access to Lebanese data. In order to establish the risk, it would be necessary to know the exact purpose of the contract, its subcontractors and the rules for access to data, rather than deducing the functioning of the market from a historical list of customers.

Society: obtain protection, then be able to enforce it

Annaharof 25 November recaptures a global record of women and girls killed by a partner or family member. This global figure does not indicate the number of casualties in Lebanon. On the same day, the United Nations in Lebanon and the Lebanese National Commission for Women devote their 16-day campaign to the difficulties faced by victims in accessing justice. The launch highlights the cost and length of the process, fear of reprisals and difficulties in accessing legal aid.

The campaign highlights obstacles that combine in periods of displacement: the disappearance of administrative documents, the breakdown of mutual aid networks and the remoteness of services. Obtaining information, filing a complaint and receiving effective protection are distinct steps. It is these differences, rather than extrapolation of world statistics, that make it possible to monitor the effects of a protection policy in Lebanon.

Culture: cinema in Doha, childhood music and memory in Beirut

Annaharand its international edition of November 25 present three films seen at the Doha Film Festival, announced from November 19 to 27, around loneliness, fear and self-search. Both editions also give the floor to Palestinian musician Faraj Suleiman about his albumSama. The interview links childhood memories and daily scenes, including the olive harvest, to a way to compose and tell at child’s height.

In Beirut,Al Sharqof 25 November reports that the Minister of Information, Paul Morcos, inaugurated the Journalist Garden in the Unesco district. The inauguration is acquired; The addition of a new sculpture is referred to as a project. The same edition publishes a tribute to Georges Khodr, who highlights his writing work beyond his ecclesiastical duties.Al Araby Al Jadidfinally follows the Festival d’Oran of the Arab film, presented both through its projections and its workshops. Competition and public appointments are two distinct components of the program.

Sport: Safa–Nejmeh and the African title given to Senegal

Al Akhbarnovember 25 announces a nightly meeting between Safa and Nejmeh in the Lebanese championship and looks back on the experience of reopening the Sports City to the public. These are two topics: a championship poster and the use of an infrastructure capable of hosting high-influence encounters. The published programme does not prejudge the outcome of the match or the next decisions on the stadiums.

Al Sharq Al Awsatof November 25 comes back to the annulment of the administrative decision which awarded Morocco the title of the African Cup of Nations. The Arbitral Court of Sport restored the result achieved on the ground: Senegal had beaten Morocco 1 to 0 after extension. The decision on the award of the title is distinct from the disciplinary sanctions relating to the conduct of the final.

Beirut Marathon: the landmarks of Sunday 29

Al Liwaa25 November details preparations for the Beirut Marathon. The organizer confirms the return of departures and arrivals to the sector of the Place des Martyrs. The riders’ guide sets the start of the 10 km at 7:45 a.m. The association asks not to park on the route from Saturday 28 to 9 a.m. to Sunday 29 to 2 p.m. local time. This parking policy is not worth announcing a general closure of the streets throughout this beach. The official routes distinguish the seafront and the cornice from the loops passing through Mar Mikhaël and the area of the Fiat bridge.

Technology: chip controls are not limited to the manufacturer

Al Araby Al Jadidof 25 november following the case of us restrictions against a company related to the distribution of computing chips.Annahar Internationalanalyzes the aftermath of Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia’s leadership from the angle of American economic security. The two issues are not confused: a manufacturer’s governance decision does not cancel trade restrictions on an intermediary. A listing of entities constitutes an administrative measure; It’s not a criminal conviction.

In another series of pages,Annaharexamines online violence and exploitation against children, and then questions the adaptation of Lebanese law to content generated or modified by artificial intelligence. The global estimates reviewed are not counts for Lebanon. The local debate focuses on the legal characterization of the facts, the ability to report and the preservation of digital evidence, regardless of the presence of a figure often included in the titles.

Personalities: what the tributes hold of Georges Khodr

Al Sharqon November 25 comes back to the disappearance of the Greek-Orthodox Metropolitan Georges Khodr. The tribute emphasizes the role of his chronicles and a conception of common life that did not reduce citizenship to the denominational community. This reading of his legacy complements the biographical information already published on the prelate. It calls for a return to the texts and their publication circumstances rather than for the missing person to speak about the political divisions of the day.

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