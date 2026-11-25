After the broadcast of Debel’s video, two protections must be distinguished: the students’ privacy and the proper functioning of their school. International conventions provide benchmarks. UNICEF recommendations explain why publishing these images can expose students, even without showing their faces.

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The 22 November broadcast of a video tour of Debel Public School raises two distinct questions: how to protect students’ privacy and what obligations apply to school protection? International texts make it possible to distinguish these responsibilities without prejudging the outcome of an inquiry.

The video was made public on Lebanon’s Independence Day. The office of the Minister of Education, Rima Karamé, places the filming at more than a month and says that the ministry had not been informed. The municipality states that the management of the establishment had not been consulted. In a statement on 22 November, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam denounced the use of students in a military communication. These statements do not set the exact date of the filming and do not alone establish what the families knew or what they would have allowed.

The image of children is a matter of their privacy

The Convention on the Rights of the Child, ratified by Lebanon and Israel, provides two benchmarks. Article 3 makes the best interests of the child a primary consideration in decisions affecting the child. Article 16 protects his privacy from arbitrary or illegal interference and his honour and reputation against unlawful attacks. These articles do not impose a general prohibition on photographing a child. They invite us to examine the purpose of the capture, the possibility of identifying the child, the freedom to refuse and the consequences of the dissemination.

Accessing a room, participating in an exchange and authorizing a publication are three different decisions. Even if an exchange takes place in front of a camera, it is not enough to establish that the people present knew who would broadcast the images, to which audience and for what purpose. In an environment marked by a military presence, it is also necessary to check whether the persons concerned could refuse freely. Known public statements do not make it possible to attribute a decision to students or their families.

School operation: a separate obligation

Where the right of occupation applies, article 50 of the Fourth Geneva Convention calls upon the occupying Power, with the assistance of national and local authorities, to facilitate the proper functioning of child care and education facilities. This text deals with the continuity of the institution. It does not constitute a regulation on the publication of images and does not in itself affect the legality of a filming. The assistance of the local authorities mentioned in the text does not demonstrate that they have authorised a particular visit.

School and privacy protection are therefore not confused. The first is to establish the circumstances of entry and its possible effects on school life. For the second, the decisions to film and broadcast, the precautions taken and the risk of identification must be distinguished. The public elements consulted are not sufficient to conclude that there is individual judicial responsibility.

Relaying images is a new decision

UNICEF recommends that editorial staff not publish images that may expose a child, family or comrade to risk, even if his/her identity is hidden. This professional recommendation does not create an additional legal obligation. It takes into account that a blurred face is not always sufficient: a voice or context elements can also allow identification. The public debate on the operation of the school and the responsibilities of the institutions can be documented without republishing the sequence.

The Ministry of Education has announced that it will follow up with the competent authorities. The next useful details relate to the circumstances of entry, the conditions of shooting and the decision to broadcast. None of these checks require that the identity of the students be made public.

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