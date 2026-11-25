In Hama and Tartous, agricultural officials announce the distribution of seeds at 66,000 Syrian pounds per tonne. Authorizations and surfaces determine access. The subsidized price does not cover all expenses, and the collection fee of 2026 does not guarantee the income of the next harvest.

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The distribution of wheat seed for the 2026-2027 season began in the provinces of Hama and Tartous, at the announced price of 66,000 Syrian pounds per tonne. Statements by local officials on 15 and 16 November specify the conditions for access to this support. They do not constitute a national balance sheet of deliveries or a guarantee on the profitability of the next harvest.

Seeds distributed according to agricultural permits

In Hama, the director of the branch of the General Seed Multiplication Institution, Waddah al-Hammoud, announced the start of sales on 15 November. He states that these are based on authorizations issued by the Agriculture Directorate. The varieties proposed must correspond to the varietal map established by agricultural research. The choice is therefore not limited to buying a uniform quantity of wheat, regardless of the land.

In Tartous, the director of agriculture, Mohammad Ahmad, described on 16 November a device taking into account the permitted surface area. Its declaration, published on 17 November, provides for an authorisation certified by the agricultural services. For holdings of less than ten dunums, he mentions a purchase on presentation of the identification document, capped at 250 kilograms. This clarification concerns the procedure presented to Tartous; It should not be automatically extended to all provinces.

The head of Tartous claims that the quantities available are sufficient and that additions can come from other branches. It places sales in the previous year at around 500 tonnes and is considering a comparable level this year. However, a forecast is not a quantity already distributed. Similarly, its assessment of stocks does not amount to independent control of each point of sale.

What the subsidized price finances

The 66,000 pound tariff follows the decision of the Minister of Agriculture, Bassel al-Soueidan, announced on November 8. The Agricultural Production Support Fund must cover the difference between the cost of seed and the price charged to farmers. The decision reported does not indicate this difference per tonne or the total amount mobilized.

The mechanism therefore involves an input. It does not constitute a payment covering all expenses of a holding. To assess the remaining financial effort, we must add the other items in the agricultural cycle: soil preparation, fertilization, energy, irrigation when needed, and then harvest and transport. Distribution ads do not assume ownership.

Do not compare seeds to the collection price alone

Another official benchmark is harvest 2026, not current seedlings. On 16 May, the Ministry of Economy and Industry had set the purchase price of first quality durum wheat in bags at 46,000 new Syrian pounds per tonne. This precise definition of the product prohibits making it a universal tariff for all wheats.

Presidential Decree No. 120 of 21 May added a bonus of 9,000 new pounds per tonne delivered by the farmer to the Syrian Grain Institute. For the product meeting the basic tariff quoted, the addition thus reaches £55,000. The decree refers the execution procedures to a decision of the Minister of Economy.

One ton sown and one ton harvested do not occupy the same place in a farm account: the yield and the amount of seed needed change the result. The November announcements speak of Syrian books, while the May texts specify « new books ». Without further monetary precision in the decision consulted on seeds, no percentage difference between the two scales is retained here.

Finally, the purchase price of harvest 2026 does not guarantee the price of the grain to be produced after planting in 2026-2027. The announced distributions provide information on seed access now. They are not sufficient to establish the future income of operators.

Picture of wheat, without established Syrian location. Undocumented shooting date; archive published in March 2022. Rehan Verma / Pexels, Libnanews fund.

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