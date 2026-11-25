The Dawlati Window provides information on the process and allows some to be completed online. The 2030 state reform promises to expand these services, but its main digital loan remains before Parliament.

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The Minister of Administrative Reform, Fadi Makki, presented President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday 24 November with his 2030 government plan. For the user, the first visible measure is already in use: the Dawlati portal. But a procedure listed on the site is not necessarily a procedure that can be completed online.

Three types of procedures behind the same address

Launched in July, Dawlati performs three distinct functions. For certain procedures, the user may file his/her application, monitor the progress and, where planned, pay the online fee. For others, the portal refers to the competent administration site. Finally, when the procedure remains on paper, it serves as a guide: it indicates the documents to be collected, the fees and the service to be addressed.

The Ministry had announced twelve digital launch services, offered by the Ministries of Agriculture and Tourism, the Investment Development Authority and the Southern Council. The inventory provides information on more than 2,700 public services, according to the department. These figures do not measure the same. On November 24, Fadi Makki announced the addition of services by the end of the year without listing them at this stage.

A Charter and Timelines to Measure

The plan places one of the first measures expected by the end of 2027 a citizens’ charter and an annual indicator of confidence and satisfaction with public services. It also includes internal control and digital transformation functions in departments. The reforms of 2028 and 2029 have yet to be discussed; the most complex are postponed to 2030.

For users, progress will be measured by the number of cases that can actually be completed without displacement, but also by the time before the decision and the number of requests that remain unanswered. Publish the list of necessary parts already reduces the risk of an unnecessary return. However, filing the file does not address the issue of processing if the receiving service continues to operate on paper.

Digital loan remains before Parliament

The Minister indicated that the $150 million loan agreement with the World Bank had been signed in August and that its steering committee had been established in October. The minutes of the parliamentary sitting on 12 November confirm that the draft authorizing the agreement has been referred back to committee. The signing and setting up of the committee is therefore neither parliamentary approval nor disbursement. The department must also seek additional funding for the non-loan components of the plan.

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