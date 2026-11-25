Nabih Berri summoned the deputies Monday at 11 a.m. to resume the agenda of 12 November. The texts on parental leave and some of the files of the Lebanese University remain without decision in the transcripts, contrary to the Ogero credits or the air agreement with Côte d’Ivoire.

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The Lebanese Parliament will meet on Monday 30 November at 11 a.m. in Beirut to resume consideration of the agenda of 12 November. The convening of Nabih Berri does not publish a new text-by-text calendar. However, the minutes of the previous two sittings make it possible to distinguish what remains without a decision, what has been referred back to committee and what Members have already adopted.

Parental leave and Lebanese University among texts still without decision

Among the proposals put forward on 12 November, there was no decision on the text on maternity, paternity, breastfeeding and childcare. This is also the case with a project on the appointment and promotion of teachers at the Lebanese University and a separate proposal on the remuneration of certain third-level staff in the institution.

The same agenda included a text on the recognition of studies and diplomas of students enrolled in Ukraine, including when the teachings were monitored remotely in 2023-2024 or 2024-2025. An addendum also mentioned legislation on old residential rents and the Telecommunications Act. Their presence in the 12 November documents does not guarantee their consideration on Monday or a vote.

Drivers and digital transition: return to commission

On 12 November, MEPs referred back to committee the project which would have opened up £1,450.8 billion in Lebanese funds to support public passenger transport drivers for three months. This reference is in the context of the strike of 25 November: it means that the draft credit did not receive the green light of the plenary session, not that the aid is ready to be paid.

The project allowing the World Bank loan agreement to accelerate digital transformation has followed the same path. The resumption of 30 November is not enough to guarantee that one or the other text will immediately return to the sitting: their examination in committee is a separate step.

Ogero and solar energy: credits already adopted on 12 November

MEPs have already approved the additional appropriation for Ogero and for solar loans to small and medium-sized enterprises. They also approved the text authorizing the air services agreement with Côte d’Ivoire. In the evening, they adopted the project banning real estate transactions in areas occupied by the Israeli army. These texts are therefore not votes expected on Monday.

In order to know the new decisions, it will be necessary to look at whether Members actually take up the points left open, which they put to the vote and which go back to committee. A summons sets an hour and an object; it does not prejudge the outcome.

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