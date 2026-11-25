The RDC consulting contract published on November 3, 2026 provides for studies, evaluation of temporary sites and rehabilitation plans. The provisional award does not demonstrate the signing of the contract or the start of work.

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A career to rehabilitate is not just a hole in which to lay the rubble. An advisory contract of the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), the result of which was published on 3 November 2026, shows the studies and controls planned before the development of treatment sites. This part concerns the management of rubble, separate from the litigation on the exploitation of the Kura quarries.

Engineering mission, not completed work

The Autorité des procurations publics sheet 11833 assigns an advisory and engineering mission to the joint venture Dar Al Handasah Nazih Taleb & Partners Consulting Engineers SAL and Hydea S.p.A. for $1,516,247.01. The provisional award is dated 27 August 2026.

The perimeter includes three sites in the vicinity of Tyre, Ain Ebel and Zahlé, the precise locations of which must be stopped before signature. It includes the assessment of approximately fifty temporary storage sites and the feasibility study of temporary recovery units at up to ten sites. The signature and start dates are not indicated: therefore, this assignment does not prove that deposits or works have started.

Identify materials before moving them

Another CDR document sheds light on the organization expected. The terms of reference of September 2025 for a technical focal point at the Ministry of the Environment, as part of the LEAP project, provide for the identification of hazardous materials in rubble and the preparation of a plan for contaminated materials.

They associate this mission with environmental and social impact assessments of temporary storage sites, cost estimates and transport preparation to final destinations. Reuse of inert rubble must be included in career rehabilitation plans, with the corresponding approval procedures.

The mandate also includes coordination between the Ministry, the RDC and local stakeholders, monthly reports and the retention of decisions and correspondence. It describes responsibilities to be exercised, not the evidence that they have all already been fulfilled.

Follow steps rather than announcements

The distinction is essential to read this file: selecting a consultant, choosing a location, assessing its impacts and carrying out the work are different steps. Public monitoring should allow for a smooth transition from one to the other. The published result provides information on an assigned mission. It does not constitute a rehabilitation or safety assessment of future sites.

Illustration: quarries of Jabal Hadid, in the heights of Kesrouan. Photo François el Bacha for Libnanews, archive published in 2018. This image does not represent any of the planned sites near Tyre, Ain Ebel or Zahlé and does not document the operations of this market.

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