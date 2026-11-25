The Ministry of Economy is suspending the sale of Czech-type Akkaoui and the hallumi of a Kfardinis workshop in Rachaya district.

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The Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade, Amer Bsat, ordered the suspension of the sale of two cheeses produced in a Kfardinis workshop in Rachaya district. The decision made public on Wednesday 25 November is aimed at Czech-type Akkaoui and hallumi manufactured by the Youssef Abu Fares establishment. It does not concern these two varieties in other manufacturers.

What the analyses have done

According to the Ministry, a Czech-type sample of akkaoui contained starch and did not meet the microbiological criteria. A sample of halloumi from the same workshop also showed microbiological non-compliance. The public record does not name the micro-organism in question, does not give batch numbers and does not mention any cases of poisoning.

Remove products from the shelves before destruction

The Ministry asks the manufacturer to withdraw the products concerned from the Lebanese market and to draw up, within three days of the entry into force of the decision, a statement of the quantities withdrawn. This record must be sent to the department prior to destruction. Withdrawal is ordered; Its implementation and the quantities actually recovered have not yet been announced.

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