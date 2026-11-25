In the second quarter of 2026, conventional breakdowns accounted for 19 per cent of unemployment insurance and 24 per cent of compensation expenditure, according to Unédic.

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Unedic recorded 381,300 entries into unemployment insurance in the second quarter of 2026, up 3% year-on-year. Conventional breakdowns account for 19 per cent of these inflows and 24 per cent of compensation expenses paid over the quarter. These figures, published on 24 November, describe two different populations: those who open or resume a right and those who receive an allowance, sometimes in respect of a right opened long before April.

The CSD remains the first gateway

CDD purposes account for 26% of entries, followed by personal dismissals (24%), contractual breakdowns (19%), temporary assignment purposes (11%) and economic layoffs (10%). The purpose of CSD is to weigh less in payments than in entries. Unédic explains that the persons concerned are generally compensated for less time and more often accumulate allowances and income from activity.

Indemnification expenditure reached EUR 8.9 billion over the quarter, excluding other expenses of the scheme, such as its contribution to the budget of France Travail. Personal dismissals account for 25 per cent of these expenses, just in the face of conventional breakdowns. Comparing the 19% entries to the 24% payments does not allow the average cost of a break to be calculated: the payments do not correspond to the only new fees of the quarter.

Sixteen months of duty, not sixteen months of payment

Persons entering the scheme in the second quarter had an average of 492 days of potential entitlements, or approximately 16 months, for an average daily allowance of 44 euros gross at the opening. Neither the duration nor the theoretical amount describe what everyone actually touches. Unédic recalls that its work on the use of duties leads to an average consumption of 60%, without this rate allowing to conclude how many days the entrants of this quarter will finally be compensated.

The balance sheet from April to June precedes the entry into force on 1 September of the new duration rules after an individual treaty break. Unedic anticipates a decrease in spending associated with the measure. The second quarter figures do not yet measure the effect.

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