The jeweler’s family, kidnapped on 19 October in Al-Suqaylabiyah, said its kidnappers were demanding 120 kilos of gold. The date of shooting is not established.

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More than a month after his abduction in Al-Suqaylabiyah, in the western part of the Syrian governorate of Hama, jeweler Maher Sankari appears in a new video which was reported on Wednesday 25 November. His family had already indicated that the kidnappers demanded 120 kilos of gold. The date of recording of the video could not be established.

Family reported abduction to authorities

Maher Sankari, 38, was abducted on 19 October. Some relatives place the kidnapping in front of his home, in this Christian majority city. They stated that they had handed over the elements they had at their disposal to the security services and asked the Syrian authorities to take action to obtain his release. As of November 25, no official announcement of release or arrest in this case was found.

Two rallies in Al-Suqaylabiyah

On 15 November, people gathered in front of St Peter’s Cathedral to demand his release. On 18 November, a candle march brought together residents who also requested the return of other abducted persons and better protection of civilians.

In a joint communiqué of 17 November, Patriarchs John X, Ignace Aphrem II and Joseph Absi cited the case of the jeweller and asked the authorities to investigate the abductions and make the results public. The text also mentions an attack on the Greek-melkite archbishop of Homs, Jean Abdo Arbach. The identity of Maher Sankari’s kidnappers and a possible denominational motive have not been established.

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