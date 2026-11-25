The judge rejected a new application for release. Four UN rapporteurs question Paris about the origin of statements collected by the Israeli authorities.

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A freedom and detention judge rejected on Monday 23 November a new request for release from Ali O., according to his lawyer Raphaël Kempf. This Palestinian has been detained in France since May 2024 in an anti-terrorist investigation. Four UN Special Rapporteurs asked Paris to clarify how French justice had verified the conditions under which the Israeli authorities had collected statements calling him into question.

An investigation in France into alleged acts in the West Bank

Arrested in Strasbourg on 28 May 2024, Ali O. is charged, inter alia, with association of terrorist criminals, complicity in assassination attempts in connection with a terrorist enterprise and terrorist financing. According to his defence, the investigators suspected him of having ordered attacks from France on Israeli settlers’ vehicles in the occupied West Bank in 2023. He challenges the charges and remains presumed innocent.

The National Counter-Terrorism Prosecutor ‘ s Office had requested continued detention, according to information provided by the defence. The detailed reasons for the rejection of 23 November were not made public in the material consulted. A separate procedure concerns refugee status: granted in 2020, it was withdrawn by the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons in February 2025. The Rapporteurs’ communication states that an appeal has been lodged with the National Court of Asylum.

Three statements whose origin the defence challenges

In their letter of 28 August, published at the end of October under the reference AL FRA 9/2026, the rapporteurs refer to three Palestinian detainees who were allegedly interrogated without a lawyer. The defence claims to have produced two testimonies and a video in support of the allegation of torture against one of the interrogations. The letter also contains allegations of ill-treatment of the brother of Ali O., whose statements were allegedly used to challenge him.

The rapporteurs ask France to clarify whether it has investigated these allegations, whether the contested statements are on the record and whether there are other grounds for continued detention. Their letter does not settle the facts. On 25 November, no French response was found in the public documents consulted.

What is provided for by the right on declarations obtained abroad

Article 15 of the Convention against Torture prohibits the use as evidence of a declaration that it has been obtained under torture. The only exception is a proceeding against the alleged perpetrator of torture to establish that the statement was made.

In the judgmentEl Haski v. Belgiumin 2012, the European Court of Human Rights held that, in the circumstances of this case, Belgian judges had to consider the real risk of ill-treatment before admitting statements collected in Morocco. The accused did not have to prove himself the exact conduct of the interrogations.

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