In Lebanon, the ban on Hezbollah’s military activities does not replace the Criminal Code or the fact-finding. What can military justice examine?

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In Lebanon, the Council of Ministers decision of 2 March 2026 prohibited Hezbollah’s military and security activities. The investigation initiated after the arrest of five persons in the north raises another question: what specific acts does the prosecutor accuse each person, under what law, and before what court? A government decision does not answer these three questions in place of judges.

What the government decided on 2 March

In the report published by the Presidency of the Council, the Government announces the ban on Hezbollah’s military and security activities, calls for the surrender of its weapons and confines its activity to policy within the framework of the laws. This distinction is essential: the text announces measures aimed at armed and security activities, not the dissolution of the party or a condemnation of its members solely because of their affiliation.

The decision sets out the direction of the executive and the measures it requires from the State. Criminal proceedings are based on legal qualifications and facts attributable to the accused. To move from a political declaration to a judicial record, it is therefore necessary to establish what everyone would have done.

The Criminal Code and military jurisdiction are two distinct issues

Article 307 of the Criminal Code existed before the decision of 2 March. In particular, it penalizes the formation of armed formations without the agreement of the authority, the recruitment or equipping of men and the supply of weapons and ammunition. The existence of this text makes it impossible to conclude that the facts described therein have been committed. Evidence of each person’s participation remains to be examined.

The jurisdiction of military justice falls under another law. Section 24 of the Military Justice Act lists cases that may be brought before it, including certain offences relating to weapons and munitions of war and those affecting the interests of the army or certain services. The decisive point is therefore the basis of the case, not the alleged party membership. The Commissioner of the Government initiates prosecutions within his or her jurisdiction; The investigation is not confused with a judgement or a conviction.

A political challenge does not settle the criminal case

Hezbollah MP Hussein al-Hajj Hassan contests the use of the 2 March decision in the Northern file. His challenge concerns the choice of the executive and the manner in which he considers it to be used. It does not address the question of evidence or the applicable texts. Conversely, the government cannot hold an offence established solely by the announcement that such activity is no longer tolerated. These distinctions make it possible to follow an instruction without prejudging the outcome.

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