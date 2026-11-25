The Knesset approved the text by 65 votes to 50. It is still to be examined in the parliamentary committee before the first reading.

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The Knesset approved on Wednesday 25 November, by 65 votes to 50, Orit Farkash-Hacohen’s bill to establish a state commission of inquiry into the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023 and the ensuing war. This preliminary reading vote refers the text to the Committee on Organisation, which is to appoint the parliamentary committee responsible for preparing it for first reading.

A mandate dating back to the 2014 war

The text provides for five members and an interim report within one year of the announcement of the establishment of the Commission. His mandate would begin on 26 August 2014, at the end of the Gaza war that summer, and would end on 26 January 2026, with the return of the remains of the last hostage. The period thus covers the decisions that preceded the attack on 7 October and then the conduct of the war. The project provides seven million shekels for the start-up budget and plans to make it available to the administration of the courts.

The reasons for the text also refer to the consideration of the conduct of operations in the presence of civilians and Israel’s obligations under international law. Representatives of the outgoing coalition opposed it during the preparatory debate on 24 November, believing that this perimeter would allow Israeli soldiers to be investigated. Farkash-Hacohen defended a mandate covering the events of 7 October and the decisions that led to it.

Two separate projects, two designations

The proposal essentially refers to the Israeli law on commissions of inquiry. Under the ordinary regime of a State commission, the President of the Supreme Court shall appoint its members. The text last summer by Ariel Kallner of Likud provided for special designation rules for a « national and state » commission. He had passed the first reading in July. Wednesday’s vote concerns the proposal of Farkash-Hacohen, tabled in the new legislature and supported by the bloc of Gadi Eisenkot.

The Knesset in 2005, photo archive of Joshua Paquin, perspective corrected by Berthold Werner. Visual framed and titled by Libnanews.Original photolicensedCC BY 2.0.

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