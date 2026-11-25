The Supreme Court reviews appeals for lack of care in federal prisons. Nielsen v Watanabe opposes individual responsibility, action against the State and medical injunction. The 9 November hearing left several issues open. At the time of the 18 November review, no arrest has yet settled this case or the medical charges.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In U.S. federal prisons, can a complaint of lack of care be made personally against an agent, or should it go through other channels? The Nielsen v. Watanabe case places this distinction before the Supreme Court. The hearing on 9 November 2026 revealed three possible outcomes: to maintain the existing remedy, to restrict its scope or to abandon the precedent which allows it. On 18 November, no judgment was entered in the official file. The questions of judges are therefore not a decision.

A medical complaint, not an established responsibility

Kekai Watanabe accuses Nurse Francis Nielsen of refusing adequate care following violence at the Honolulu Federal Detention Centre in July 2021. According to the allegations made by the Court of Appeal, a fracture of the coccyx was diagnosed in February 2022. The dispute at this stage concerns the possibility of prosecuting the agent for damages for an alleged violation of the eighth amendment, not a conviction of the nurse.

The Court of Appeal of the Ninth Circuit allowed this application to continue in September 2024. She considered the case to be in the previous Carlson v. Green case, dealing with flaws in federal prisons. Nielsen obtained the Supreme Court’s review of this decision. The preliminary question is whether the appeal exists in this case; the reality and severity of the alleged breaches remain distinct.

Apply Carlson or terminate its appeal

The previous Carlson belongs to the family of the so-called Bivens remedies: actions allowing, in certain settings recognized by the judges, to seek personal redress from a federal agent for a constitutional violation. The hearing focused on the boundary between applying an existing precedent and creating a new category of action. The same reference to the eighth amendment is not enough to bring the parties to this boundary.

Nielsen’s lawyer, Lucas Walker, argues that the creation of compensation remedies is a matter for Congress. He proposed several ways to reject the complaint: to distinguish the facts from those of Carlson, to consider that the subsequent legislative and administrative mechanisms render this precedent inapplicable, or to return more broadly to Bivens. He acknowledged that part of his reasoning would have the effect of no longer allowing Carlson to remain a remedy.

The federal government stands for a more focused position. His representative, Vivek Suri, requested that the Carlson appeal be terminated, either explicitly or by declaring it outdated by subsequent legal developments. He did not ask the Court to settle the whole fate of Bivens in this case. According to him, the use of searches and seizures raises different difficulties.

Can the inmate’s survival change the remedy?

In Carlson, the inmate was dead. Watanabe survived. For Nielsen and the government, this difference is partly because a living prisoner can seek treatment through administrative procedures or a court order. The Watanabe representative, Joshua Wesneski, replied that the remedy was for suffering caused by deliberate indifference to medical needs: it should not depend on a fatal outcome.

The questions of the judges tested both positions. Elena Kagan asked defenders of the restriction about the severity of a distinction between death and long-term disability. She also asked Watanabe why other differences, such as the precise knowledge of the danger or the active contribution of staff to the deterioration of the detainee’s condition, would not be legally relevant. This exchange does not allow us to deduce his future vote.

Watanabe’s lawyer distinguished these issues from the choice of remedy itself. According to him, the degree of knowledge or negligence must be examined to determine whether there is a constitutional violation, rather than to remove the possibility of acting from the outset. He defends the application of the precedent, not the opening of a new field of responsibility.

To prosecute the state is not to prosecute the agent

The Federal Tort Claims Act, which allows certain actions against the United States, is central to the debate. The government presents it as a remedy for ordinary medical misconduct, with a defendant capable of paying. However, it recognizes that prison policy decisions may raise particular exceptions.

Watanabe opposes this presentation the deterrent function of an individual responsibility and the differences between the applicable rules. His lawyer stressed that the remedy against the State depended, inter alia, on provisions of state law and did not necessarily provide the same remedy in all cases. He also confirmed that Watanabe, who had started proceedings without a lawyer, had not taken action under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

An injunction for treatment, financial reparation against the State and personal action against an agent thus respond to different objects. Their existence does not guarantee their success in a particular case. The Court still has to decide whether the complaint against Nielsen can continue, and how long its response will change the framework for federal inmate medical remedies.

United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., June 1, 2024. Photograph of archives, not of the hearing of November 9, 2026. Photo: 的 / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Libnanews clothing under the same license.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews