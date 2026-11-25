The price of the bag is not enough to choose a heating. From the latest Lebanese scale of diesel fuel and explained yields, the comparison calculates a threshold for wood pellet. It distinguishes the cost of fuels, the electric bill, installation costs and the heat actually obtained.

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In Lebanon, a bag of granules can cost less than a volume of diesel oil without heating coming back cheaper. The comparison is made with the kilowatthour of useful heat and with equal comfort. With the gas oil displayed on November 24, the threshold is around 55,000 pounds per kilo of granules in a specific scenario, before delivery, maintenance and purchase of the stove.

Compare heat, not kilos and liters

One kilogram of granules represents about 4.6 kWh of energy before combustion, compared to about 10 kWh per litre of diesel or domestic fuel oil, according to the French regulatory conversion benchmarks. With an assumed yield of 85%, there remains about 3.9 kWh of useful heat per kilo of granules and 8.5 kWh per litre of diesel oil. Efficiency is the share of fuel energy that the appliance converts into useful heat in this model.

The 85% assumption for pellets is based on a French Environmental Transition Agency campaign conducted on 20 recent stoves in real-life conditions. This order of magnitude involved more than two thirds of the devices tested. The others were less efficient at low speed. This is neither a guarantee in Lebanese housing nor a measure of the performance of a particular device. For diesel heating, 85% is a comparison hypothesis, not a measured local average.

The price of the granule to which the two fuels join

The Lebanese scale of 24 November sets the 20 litres of diesel at LL 2,397,000, according to the National Information Agency. This represents 119 850 LL per litre, or about 14 100 LL per kWh of heat useful in our scenario. A thousand kWh of useful use represents about 118 litres of diesel or 256 kilos of 85% granules.

To equal this cost of fuel, pellets must return to approximately 55,100 LL per kilo, or about 827,000 LL per 15 kg bag. If the stove’s efficiency drops to 75% and diesel heating remains at 85%, this threshold falls to about 48,600 LL per kilo, before other costs. These are calculated thresholds, not rates observed at a Lebanese seller. The first calculation assumes a gas oil purchased on the scale, without additional delivery.

Electricity: the plug is the same, not the cost of the kilowatt hour

For a resistance electric radiator, one kWh charged provides approximately one kWh of heat in the room. The marginal price actually paid on the invoice must therefore be taken back, depending on whether the current comes from Electricity from Lebanon or from a booster generator. By comparison, the grid of generators published by the Ministry on 30 October indicates 52,622 LL per kWh in the city and 57,884 LL in the extended network or altitude situations provided for by this grid, in addition to the fixed share. These figures do not describe either Lebanon’s Electricity Tariff or that of November. A heat pump is not calculated as a radiator: the amount of heat it provides per kWh electric depends in particular on the appliance and the conditions of use.

What the threshold does not take into account

If a stove only heats one room while the diesel system heats the whole house, the two expenses do not meet the same need. In a quote, you have to compare the price delivered, the mass of the bag, the heat expected to be used, the maintenance and the cost of the duct. A pellet stove can also consume electricity for ignition and automatic power supply: this expense counts if the fireplace depends on a generator. Conversely, an electrical subscription that the household already pays does not disappear with the change of heating.

Picture of illustration: wood pellets, photograph of Amaza of 1 July 2012, Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0. This photograph is not a product sold in Lebanon.

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