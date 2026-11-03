Kherson: Attacks resume after truce

In Kherson, the Ukrainian authorities report further attacks after the local truce of Olechky. The Prosecutor’s Office announced seven injuries in several incidents on 2 November. The evacuations helped to rescue hundreds of people. The charges of military movements during this pause remain contested by several officials concerned.

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The Ukrainian authorities reported further Russian attacks in Kherson on Monday, November 2, 2026, after the end of the local humanitarian truce in Olechky. The regional prosecutor ‘ s office recorded seven injuries in a number of incidents, in a report stopped at 5.30 p.m. This limited pause allowed evacuations and aid delivery.

Seven injured in the prosecution’s report

According to the regional prosecutor’s office, quoted by Ukrinform on 2 November, five residents of Kherson and one resident of Oleksandrivka were injured by drones. Another civilian suffered a flash injury during detonation of an explosive device. These seven people are therefore not the result of a single strike. The prosecution has announced investigations into possible war crimes.

A medical facility in Kherson centre was also affected. Yaroslav Chanko, head of the municipal military administration, located the drone attack at about 0740 hours. According to his statements reported by Ukrinform on 2 November, several rooms, windows and interior doors were damaged. No injuries were reported in his first report on the building.

On the morning of 3 November, Ukrinform reported another report by Governor Oleksandr Prokudine: seven people had been injured in the area during the previous 24 hours. This figure is not added to the record of the prosecutor’s office announced the previous day.

A local truce completed on 1 November

On 1 November, the Kherson regional administration announced the end of the temporary ceasefire at 2259 hours. The pause concerned the humanitarian mission of Olechky. It did not constitute a stoppage of fighting on the entire Ukrainian front.

According to the chronology reported by Ukrainska Pravda on 2 November, the truce had started on 27 October at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time. Olechky is on the left bank of the Dnieper, under Russian occupation. Kherson, located on the other bank, remains under Ukrainian control.

Reuters reported on 2 November that nearly 800 people had been evacuated from Olechky, according to Melania Trump. Residents joined Ukraine by Russia and Belarus. However, the Ukrainian mediator Dmytro Lubinets did not specify the distribution of the evacuees between the territories controlled by Kyiv and Moscow. This figure should therefore not be presented as the number of returns to Ukrainian territory.

Contested Military Charges

According to Reuters, on 2 November, the Ukrainian staff accused the Russian army of strengthening its positions during the break. Dmitri Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, said he did not have accurate information about these movements. He assumed that Ukraine had also reorganized its positions.

At a press conference reported by Ukrainianska Pravda on 2 November, Dmytro Loubinets brought an important reserve. According to him, Russian vehicles shown in some images were used for demining under Ukrainian supervision. He stated that the commitments had been met. These contradictory statements do not allow for an independent assessment of military movements during the truce.

Reuters also reported on 2 November that the Ukrainian and Russian mediators wanted to solicit Melania Trump for new humanitarian operations. This desire for cooperation is not worth announcing a new ceasefire.

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